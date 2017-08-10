FUSE

Fuse Original

#TBT 2011: Kesha Was 'Floored' By André 3000's Co-Sign

The pop star also gives Fuse a rundown of her elaborate pre-show glitter routine

As Kesha gears up for the release of her highly anticipated comeback album Rainbow, revisit the pop singer's 2011 interview with Fuse, in which she details her experience working alongside André 3000.

The veteran rapper hopped on Kesha's 2010 single "Sleazy," a collaboration that truly left a lasting impact on the then 23-year-old. "He's like a god to me, kind of. And he actually complimented my flow as a rapper, and I was, like, a silly white girl. That's one of the biggest compliments I've ever received," Kesha says.

The singer also explained exactly how she gets glittered up for her shows. After lathering herself in baby oil, buckets of glitter are dumped on her before she and her crew take turns rolling around in said glitter.

For more throwback wisdom from Kesha, check out Fuse's 2013 NBA All-Star Weekend red carpet interview discussing dating advice and the singer's "C'Mon" video:

