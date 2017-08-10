TBT 2011: Kesha Was 'Floored' By André 3000's Co-Sign

As Kesha gears up for the release of her highly anticipated comeback album Rainbow, revisit the pop singer's 2011 interview with Fuse, in which she details her experience working alongside André 3000.

The veteran rapper hopped on Kesha's 2010 single "Sleazy," a collaboration that truly left a lasting impact on the then 23-year-old. "He's like a god to me, kind of. And he actually complimented my flow as a rapper, and I was, like, a silly white girl. That's one of the biggest compliments I've ever received," Kesha says.