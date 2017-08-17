#TBT 2013: A$AP Ferg Talks Bringing Back '90s Fashion
In honor of the release of A$AP Ferg's latest mixtape, Still Striving, take a look back at Fuse's 2013 interview with the Harlem rapper, who explained how his "Work Remix" collaboration came together and why he's bringing back '90s fashion looks.
On his star-studded single that linked up ScHoolboy Q, Trinidad James, French Montana and A$AP Rocky, Ferg simply said that he brought together "the best of everything that's poppin' right now," a crew whom he also happened to be friends with.
As for his affinity for '90s fashion, Ferg wasn't afraid to speak on the current industry's lack of creativity. "Everybody is so caught up in fads now that they don't have their own mind. Nobody's an individual. Everybody who's trying to be different is actually being the same."
The rapper shouted out Enyce, COOJI and Tommy Hilfiger as old school brands that he's trying to bring back.
Below, check out Ferg discussing the production behind his sophomore album Always Strive and Prosper:
