TBT 2013: A$AP Ferg Talks Bringing Back '90s Fashion

In honor of the release of A$AP Ferg's latest mixtape, Still Striving, take a look back at Fuse's 2013 interview with the Harlem rapper, who explained how his "Work Remix" collaboration came together and why he's bringing back '90s fashion looks.

On his star-studded single that linked up ScHoolboy Q, Trinidad James, French Montana and A$AP Rocky, Ferg simply said that he brought together "the best of everything that's poppin' right now," a crew whom he also happened to be friends with.