#TBT 2014: Fifth Harmony Talk 'Reflection' Debut & Favorite Music Video Looks

Fresh off the release of "Sledgehammer," the quintet discuss showing off their vulnerable side on their highly anticipated debut album

As  Fifth Harmony prepare to unleash their self-titled third studio album this Friday, revisit the ladies' 2014 Fuse interview discussing their debut album, Reflection, which featured singles like "Boss," "Sledgehammer" and the wildly popular "Worth It."

"On the debut album, there's a more vulnerable side to us," Camila Cabello explains. "There's ballads where we get to really sing and show off our vocals and sort of lyrically relates to us more. A lot of different sides."

Later, the members went around and revealed which of their own music videos best reflects their personal styles. While the majority of the group picked "Sledgehammer," Normani Kordei was all about "Boss."

"For me, coming from the dance world, I'd definitely have to say 'Boss' just because there's just a lot of beats, and it's uptempo, and we danced a whole bunch," she tells Fuse.

For an even deeper throwback cut, check out the Fifth Harmony ladies backstage during their X-Factor days:

