Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Gina Rodriguez's Awkward Audition

The actress plays cool and confident from the stylist to the superhero audition

The latest episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow features a Steve Aoki strange cake-tastic story and and how Gina Rodriguez plays it cool & confident during an audition. In this clip, Gina's puppet reenacts the moment when things went from crap to sh!t. 

Watch a looney stylist provide Gina with a some rather unusual superhero costumes for her soon-to-be awkward audition.

Catch the season finale of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesday at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Until next week, watch Steve Aoki tell Wilmer why he throws cake at fans and what makes his socks so special in episode 5 of the Hot Tub Aftershow.

