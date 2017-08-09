Show Clip
Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Gina Rodriguez's Awkward Audition
The actress plays cool and confident from the stylist to the superhero audition
August 9, 2017
The latest episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow features a Steve Aoki strange cake-tastic story and and how Gina Rodriguez plays it cool & confident during an audition. In this clip, Gina's puppet reenacts the moment when things went from crap to sh!t.
Watch a looney stylist provide Gina with a some rather unusual superhero costumes for her soon-to-be awkward audition.
