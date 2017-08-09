FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 5: Steve Aoki

"I can't go anywhere without Scout by my side," Aiko tells Wilmer about his favorite backpack

Welcome back to the Hot Tub Aftershow where each week Wilmer indulges in the wild and outrageous stories his celebrity puppet guests share on the The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow.

This week world-famous DJ/producer Steve Aoki talks about his cake obsession, the strange fan with the sock fetish and where his bag Scout is lying around these days. Plus, Wilmer almost scares Aoki sh!tless while in the jacuzzi.

Don't miss the season finale of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesday at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Below, watch the two Karrueche and Wilmer doppelgangers kick it and hash out their thoughts on afterparties, a super hot musician who still remains nameless, and the advantages of puppet life.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Web Exclusive

Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 5: Steve Aoki

Show Clip

'Fluffy' Devours Fresh-Baked Kurdish Carbs in Nashville

August 09, 2017

Episode Recap

'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 5

August 09, 2017

August 2017

Photo of the Day: Fifth Harmony Looks Cute for B2S

News

Amazon Acquires Lucille Ball Biopic Starring Cate Blanchett

Fail

Diplo Fails To Snag Rihanna & This Was Her Reason

New Trailer

See Jennifer Lawrence Go Crazy in 'Mother!' Trailer

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Individual Award Recipient, comedian/television host David Letterman poses for photographs in the preWelcome Back

David Letterman Is Returning to TV! (Well, Netflix)

Load More