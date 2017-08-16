Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 6: Terry Crews & Wilmer Valderrama

After the season finale of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow,Terry Crews' marionette stopped by the Hot Tub Aftershow party and vented to Wilmer about the time he hit rock bottom, retired from the NFL and had an awful incident with one obnoxious landlady.

Watch above as the two puppets chat switching careers, funny emergency bathroom stories and more. Then, watch mini Wilmer be a non-narcissist (for once) and read savage penis tweets from fans.