Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 6: Terry Crews & Wilmer Valderrama

"B!tch, look at me now," Crews tells Wilmer

After the season finale of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow,Terry Crews' marionette stopped by the Hot Tub Aftershow party and vented to Wilmer about the time he hit rock bottom, retired from the NFL and had an awful incident with one obnoxious landlady.

Watch above as the two puppets chat switching careers, funny emergency bathroom stories and more. Then, watch mini Wilmer be a non-narcissist (for once) and read savage penis tweets from fans. 

Check out iTunes and our Hulu Fuse Channel for full episodes. And download the Fuse app below for Android and/or iOS devices to view the entire season, exclusive videos, deleted scenes and more.


Below, watch Steve Aoki talk about his cake obsession, the strange fan with the sock fetish and where his bag Scout is lying around these days.

