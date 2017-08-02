Show Clip
Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Joe Jonas' Miami Rendezvous
Love can be a sh!tshow sometimes, but the singer takes his chances from LA to Miami
August 2, 2017
Joe Jonas unveils a time he set out on a wild escapade to meet up with this beautiful girl he met at a concert in Miami, in this clip from the latest episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow.
Jonas—totally psyched about receiving a party invitation from the "amazing sparkly blue-eyed" girl—immediately tells his bandmate Cole the details on his year-long distance, friend zone relationship and is convinced he should just close the deal and fly out.
Catch all-new episodes of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.
Below, watch Wilmer try to pry the hot musician's name out of Karrueche in episode 4 of the Hot Tub Aftershow.
User Comments