Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Joe Jonas' Miami Rendezvous

Joe Jonas unveils a time he set out on a wild escapade to meet up with this beautiful girl he met at a concert in Miami, in this clip from the latest episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow.

Jonas—totally psyched about receiving a party invitation from the "amazing sparkly blue-eyed" girl—immediately tells his bandmate Cole the details on his year-long distance, friend zone relationship and is convinced he should just close the deal and fly out.