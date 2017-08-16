FUSE

Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Terry Crews' Test of Faith

Watch the actor recall a time he used football tactics to avoid a fight with his ex-landlady in Burbank, CA.

Terry Crews takes us back to an unfortunate time when his acting career hadn't kicked off yet, he was low on funds, living in Burbank, and experienced a wild altercation. 

Watch this clip from season finale of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, where Little Terry reenacts Crews come close to laying out his psycho landlady for being extremely intrusive. This is a real sh!tshow!

Check out iTunes and our Hulu Fuse Channel for full episodes. And download the Fuse app below for Android and/or iOS devices to view the entire season, exclusive videos, deleted scenes and more.



Below, watch Terry Crews vent about one test of faith moment and share a pissy bathroom emergency story, while Wilmer reads #smallderrama tweets on the Hot Tub Aftershow.

