Ty Dolla $ign Teases 'Beach House 3' Film & New Gucci Mane Collab, Praises Lil Wayne

Following his debut album Free TC, the R&B crooner is finishing up Beach House 3 and has tapped long-time collaborators DJ Mustard and YG as well first time collaborator The-Dream.

Sitting down with Fuse, Ty Dolla $ign reveals details on BH3 and lead single "Love U Better." And though the forthcoming album doesn't have a date just yet, he tells us he's finalizing a film and music videos to be released with BH3, so fans can expect a complete package. "I actually put together a whole film that goes with it and the videos will come from that film so they're already done and just getting edited," the 32-year-old adds. "And no, I'm never gonna copy anybody. It's always going to be original."