Ty Dolla $ign Teases 'Beach House 3' Film & New Gucci Mane Collab, Praises Lil Wayne
Following his debut album Free TC, the R&B crooner is finishing up Beach House 3 and has tapped long-time collaborators DJ Mustard and YG as well first time collaborator The-Dream.
Sitting down with Fuse, Ty Dolla $ign reveals details on BH3 and lead single "Love U Better." And though the forthcoming album doesn't have a date just yet, he tells us he's finalizing a film and music videos to be released with BH3, so fans can expect a complete package. "I actually put together a whole film that goes with it and the videos will come from that film so they're already done and just getting edited," the 32-year-old adds. "And no, I'm never gonna copy anybody. It's always going to be original."
The feature king is taking a step back and put all artists on hold for a minute as he continues to work on BH3. He's solely focused on his album and had to shut down working on a few features, but confirms he'll get back to his people when he can. Watch the full interview for more on Ty's second studio album.
Keep the Beach House vibes flowing and throw it back to 2014 when Ty talked about the making of his debut EP as well as the stories behind a few of its best songs on Fuse show The Mixdown.
