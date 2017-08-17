Watch Waterparks Take Our 'Which Classic Pop-Punk Band Are You?' Quiz

The 2000s were a glorious time for pop-punk. The decade saw the arrival and rise of iconic bands like Blink-182, Good Charlotte, Paramore, Sum 41 and more. We wanted to connect the present to the past–by forcing rising pop-punk stars Waterparks to take our Which Classic '00s Pop-Punk Band Are You? quiz.

Earlier this month you watched Waterparks play Draw That Band. Now the trio must dig deep to answer truly profound questions like, pizza vs. skinny jeans and PacSun vs. Hot Topic. Btw, "Go buy our shirts at Hot Topic," frontman Awsten Knight throws in, chuckling.