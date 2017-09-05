FUSE

Let's Get Glam

Big Freedia Breaks It Down: How Freedia Gets Her Lace Front Wig Done Right

"Beauty is a process–It takes time and it takes patience," says the Queen Diva while taking us behind the scenes of how she gets her flawless hair together before a show

Ahead of an all-new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tues. Sept. 12 at 10PM, the Queen is taking fans behind the scenes to show us what it takes to become Big Freedia. In this first edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, see how Freedia goes from "bald-headed queen" to the diva with her hair laid we all know and love.

Above, watch Freedia get one of her famous (and flawless) lace front wigs installed professionally and then styled for the signature Big Freedia look. "I'm here at least once or twice a week, depending on what type of performance I have, what type of events I have," Freedia tells us.

"We have to sew the back down. I shake a lot, I bend over, I have my head swinging all kind of ways–Anything can happen. You have to have some security to your wigs, ladies," Freedia advises.

Below, check out the explosive trailer for the new season of  Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tues., Sept. 12 at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, prep for the new season by watching all the past seasons on the Fuse TV app on mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

