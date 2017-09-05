Big Freedia Breaks It Down: How Freedia Gets Her Lace Front Wig Done Right

Ahead of an all-new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tues. Sept. 12 at 10PM, the Queen is taking fans behind the scenes to show us what it takes to become Big Freedia. In this first edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, see how Freedia goes from "bald-headed queen" to the diva with her hair laid we all know and love.

Above, watch Freedia get one of her famous (and flawless) lace front wigs installed professionally and then styled for the signature Big Freedia look. "I'm here at least once or twice a week, depending on what type of performance I have, what type of events I have," Freedia tells us.