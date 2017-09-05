Big Freedia Breaks It Down: How Freedia Gets Her Lace Front Wig Done Right
Ahead of an all-new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tues. Sept. 12 at 10PM, the Queen is taking fans behind the scenes to show us what it takes to become Big Freedia. In this first edition of our Big Freedia Breaks It Down digital series, see how Freedia goes from "bald-headed queen" to the diva with her hair laid we all know and love.
Above, watch Freedia get one of her famous (and flawless) lace front wigs installed professionally and then styled for the signature Big Freedia look. "I'm here at least once or twice a week, depending on what type of performance I have, what type of events I have," Freedia tells us.
"We have to sew the back down. I shake a lot, I bend over, I have my head swinging all kind of ways–Anything can happen. You have to have some security to your wigs, ladies," Freedia advises.
