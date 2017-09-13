Web Exclusive
'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Watch the Moment Freedia Left Devon at the Altar
Freedia and her boyfriend Devon strolled into a wedding chapel at the end of last season, but now we find out how it really went down
September 13, 2017
In last season's Big Freedia finale we saw Freedia and longtime boo Devon stroll hand-in-hand into a wedding chapel in New Orlean's French Quarter. Freedia was even singing the famous wedding procession song! But...The two didn't actually go through with it.
Why? Find out in a flashback from this exclusive deleted scene from the Big Freedia Bounces Back season six premiere, where Devon calls Freedia a "runaway bride."
