'Big Freedia' Deleted Scene: Watch the Moment Freedia Left Devon at the Altar

In last season's Big Freedia finale we saw Freedia and longtime boo Devon stroll hand-in-hand into a wedding chapel in New Orlean's French Quarter. Freedia was even singing the famous wedding procession song! But...The two didn't actually go through with it.

Why? Find out in a flashback from this exclusive deleted scene from the Big Freedia Bounces Back season six premiere, where Devon calls Freedia a "runaway bride."