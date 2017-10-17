FUSE

45 of Eminem's Career-Defining Moments

Celebrate Marshall Mathers by reliving the moments that shaped him into the artist and icon he is today

October 17, 1972: Eminem Is Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III

1984: Eminem's Uncle "Ronnie" Gives Him Ice-T's "Reckless," Introduces Him to Hip Hop

1992: Eminem Appears in Detroit Rapper Champtown's "Do-Da-Dipity" Video

1995: Soul Intent, Eminem's First Crew, Releases "F---in' Backstabber" Single

Nov 12, 1996: Eminem Releases First Album ‘Infinite’ via Web Entertainment

March 1998: Eminem Featured in 'The Source' Magazine's Unsigned Hype Column

1998: Dr. Dre signs Eminem to His Aftermath Label, Under Interscope Records

Jan. 25, 1999: Eminem Releases His Major Label Debut Single "My Name Is"

Feb. 23, 1999: Eminem Releases Major Label Debut Album 'The Slim Shady LP’

April 29, 1999: Eminem Covers ‘Rolling Stone’ Magazine For the First Time

Feb. 23, 2000: Eminem Wins First Three Grammys at The 42nd Grammy Awards

May 16, 2000: Eminem Releases New Lead Single “The Real Slim Shady," Hits No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100

May 23, 2000: Eminem Releases ‘The Marshall Mathers LP,’ Sells 1.76 Million Its First Week

Sept. 7, 2000: Eminem Clones Take Over the MTV VMAs, He Wins 3 Major Categories


Oct. 19, 2000: Eminem's Anger Management Tour with Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach Kicks Off in New Jersey

Feb. 21, 2001: Eminem Performs "Stan" with Elton John at The 43rd Grammy Awards, Attempting To End Homophobia Accusasions

June 19, 2001: Eminem's Group D12 Drop Debut Album ‘Devil’s Night,’ Debut at No. 1

Sept. 11, 2001: Jay-Z's 'Blueprint' Album Released, Includes Eminem Collaboration “Renegade"

May 14, 2002: Eminem Drops New Lead Single “Without Me,” Hits No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

May 28, 2002: Eminem Releases ‘The Eminem Show,' Debuts at No. 1 and Becomes 2002's Best-Selling Album in the U.S.

Oct. 29, 2002: Eminem's ‘8 Mile’ Soundtrack is Released, Single "Lose Yourself" Becomes One of Eminem's Most Successful

Oct 25, 2004: Eminem Releases Animated Anti-War "Mosh" Video the Week Before 2004 Presidential Election

Oct. 28, 2004: Eminem Launches His Shade 45 XM Sattelite Radio Station

Nov. 12, 2004: Eminem Releases ‘Encore,' Debuts at No. 1

Dec. 6, 2005: Eminem Releases 'Curtain Call: The Hits' Featuring New Single "When I’m Gone"

April 11, 2006: D12 Member and Eminem's Childhood Friend Deshaun “Proof” Holton Killed

June 27, 2006: Eminem Makes a Surprise Appearance at The BET Awards During Busta Rhymes "Touch It (Remix)" Performance

Oct. 21, 2008: Eminem Releases His Autobiography ‘The Way I Am’


May 15, 2009: Eminem Releases ‘Relapse,' His First Studio Album in Five Years, Debuts at No. 1

Sept. 15, 2009: Drake's Single “Forever” Drops Featuring Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Wayne

April 29, 2010: Eminem Drops New Single “Not Afraid," Hits No. 1

June 18, 2010: Eminem Releases ‘Recovery,' Debuts at No. 1

Aug. 9, 2010: Eminem Drops “Love The Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna, Becomes His Most Successful Single

Sept. 2 - 14, 2010: Eminem and Jay-Z Launch Co-Headlining Home & Home Tour, Hitting Detroit's Comerica Park & New York's Yankees Stadium

Jan. 11, 2011: Eminem Announces Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf Signing to Shady Records via 'XXL' Cover Story

Feb. 21, 2011: Eminem Becomes First Hip Hop Artist to Reach 1 Billion Views on YouTube

July 5, 2011: Bad Meets Evil (Eminem + Royce da 5'9") Drop “Lighters” feat. Bruno Mars, Hits No. 4

March 16, 2012: Eminem Performs with 50 Cent During the Shady 2.0 Showcase at South by Southwest

May 24, 2012: Eminem Calls into Peter Rosenberg's Hot97 Morning Show, Announces He's Working on New Solo Album

Oct. 9, 2012: Eminem Covers 'Vibe' for 10th Anniversary of '8 Mile,' Reunites the FIlm's Cast

December 21, 2013: "The Monster" Becomes His 3rd No. 1 on the Hot 100

December 7, 2013: 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' Goes No. 1 on the Billboard 200, His Seventh Chart-Topper

November 24, 2014: Celebrates 15 Years of Shady Records With 'Shady XV'

Aug. 16, 2016: Drake Brings Out Eminem at Detroit Stop of the Summer Sixteen Tour, Calls Him The GOAT

Oct. 10, 2017: Eminem Tears Into Donald Trump During 'The Storm' Freestyle on the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

