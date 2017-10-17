List
45 of Eminem's Career-Defining Moments
Celebrate Marshall Mathers by reliving the moments that shaped him into the artist and icon he is today
October 17, 2017
May 16, 2000: Eminem Releases New Lead Single “The Real Slim Shady," Hits No. 4 on Billboard Hot 100
Oct. 19, 2000: Eminem's Anger Management Tour with Limp Bizkit and Papa Roach Kicks Off in New Jersey
Feb. 21, 2001: Eminem Performs "Stan" with Elton John at The 43rd Grammy Awards, Attempting To End Homophobia Accusasions
Sept. 11, 2001: Jay-Z's 'Blueprint' Album Released, Includes Eminem Collaboration “Renegade"
May 28, 2002: Eminem Releases ‘The Eminem Show,' Debuts at No. 1 and Becomes 2002's Best-Selling Album in the U.S.
Oct. 29, 2002: Eminem's ‘8 Mile’ Soundtrack is Released, Single "Lose Yourself" Becomes One of Eminem's Most Successful
Oct 25, 2004: Eminem Releases Animated Anti-War "Mosh" Video the Week Before 2004 Presidential Election
Dec. 6, 2005: Eminem Releases 'Curtain Call: The Hits' Featuring New Single "When I’m Gone"
June 27, 2006: Eminem Makes a Surprise Appearance at The BET Awards During Busta Rhymes "Touch It (Remix)" Performance
May 15, 2009: Eminem Releases ‘Relapse,' His First Studio Album in Five Years, Debuts at No. 1
Aug. 9, 2010: Eminem Drops “Love The Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna, Becomes His Most Successful Single
Sept. 2 - 14, 2010: Eminem and Jay-Z Launch Co-Headlining Home & Home Tour, Hitting Detroit's Comerica Park & New York's Yankees Stadium
Jan. 11, 2011: Eminem Announces Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf Signing to Shady Records via 'XXL' Cover Story
July 5, 2011: Bad Meets Evil (Eminem + Royce da 5'9") Drop “Lighters” feat. Bruno Mars, Hits No. 4
March 16, 2012: Eminem Performs with 50 Cent During the Shady 2.0 Showcase at South by Southwest
May 24, 2012: Eminem Calls into Peter Rosenberg's Hot97 Morning Show, Announces He's Working on New Solo Album
Oct. 9, 2012: Eminem Covers 'Vibe' for 10th Anniversary of '8 Mile,' Reunites the FIlm's Cast
December 7, 2013: 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' Goes No. 1 on the Billboard 200, His Seventh Chart-Topper
