It seems like just yesterday that the music outlets, gossip mags and baby blogs were all uniting to await the birth of Blue Ivy Carter: One of the most famous musical offspring in years. While she has some competition for most famous music kid with North West and now Saint West, today is Blue Ivy's day—specifically, her sixth birthday—and no one can take that from her.
To celebrate the occasion, we made the playlist below with Bey and Jay's bundle of joy in mind, compiling everything from Joni Mitchell's "Blue" to Active Child's "Ivy." (Two jokes in one!) Hey Blue, hit us up if you need any more playlists or check out all our playlists when you get a little older.
Don't miss the photos of Mr., Mrs. and Baby Carter at Blue Ivy's birthday party last year!
22 Darling Pics of Musical Mamas With Their Kids
Take a look at these absolutely adorable photos of Beyoncé, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and more of the best moms in music with their greatest creations to date...their kids! Don't miss Fuse's Diva Day divathon starting Sunday morning, May 14, at 9/8c!
