Beyonce.com

It seems like just yesterday that the music outlets, gossip mags and baby blogs were all uniting to await the birth of Blue Ivy Carter: One of the most famous musical offspring in years. While she has some competition for most famous music kid with North West and now Saint West, today is Blue Ivy's day—specifically, her sixth birthday—and no one can take that from her.

To celebrate the occasion, we made the playlist below with Bey and Jay's bundle of joy in mind, compiling everything from Joni Mitchell's "Blue" to Active Child's "Ivy." (Two jokes in one!) Hey Blue, hit us up if you need any more playlists or check out all our playlists when you get a little older.

Don't miss the photos of Mr., Mrs. and Baby Carter at Blue Ivy's birthday party last year!

22 Darling Pics of Musical Mamas With Their Kids

Take a look at these absolutely adorable photos of Beyoncé, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and more of the best moms in music with their greatest creations to date...their kids! Don't miss Fuse's Diva Day divathon starting Sunday morning, May 14, at 9/8c!

May 10, 2017
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce speak onstage during the 2014 MTV Video

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyoncé onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. 

Fuse is celebrating Mother's Day by making our moms a diva for a day. Don't miss our Diva Day divathon celebrating the divas of music, television and the very special diva in your life. Tell us why your mom sit he biggest star of your life with #DivaDay and your comment may end up on-air! It all starts Sunday morning, May 14, at 9/8c. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

more »

MTV/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

Janet Jackson & Eissa

Janet Jackson shares the first photo of her son Eissa Al Mana on social media on April 14, 2017. more »

Janet Jackson (@janetjackson on Instagram)

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 4: Teyana Taylor with her daughter Iman Tayla "Junie" Shumpert Jr. Baby Buddha Bug Collection Hosted

Teyana Taylor & Iman Tayla

Teyana Taylor with her daughter Iman Tayla "Junie" Shumpert Jr. at the Baby Buddha Bug Collection Hosted By Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert September 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. more »

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 20: (NO TABLOIDS; NO BAUER MEDIA) (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched.) Singer Christin

Christina Aguilera with Summer Rain & Max

Christina Aguilera with her kids Summer Rain and Max during Summer Rain's 2nd birthday party on August 20, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ABA

Kelly Clarkson with River & Remington

Kelly Clarkson smooches her kids River Rose and Remington during Easter on April 16, 2017. more »

Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson on Instagram)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Singer/songwriter Pink (R) and her daughter Willow Sage Hart attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disn

Pink & Willow

Pink and her daughter Willow Sage Hart attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out" at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: (L-R) Solange and her son Daniel Julez Smith, Jr attend the Solang And 14+ Foundation Partnership Part

Solange & Daniel

Solange and her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr. attend the Solange And 14+ Foundation Partnership Party on May 4, 2014 in New York. more »

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actress/singer Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2011

Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2011, February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. more »

Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Recording Artist/actress Jennifer Lopez (C) and son Maximilian David Muniz (L) and daughter Emme Mar

Jennifer Lopez With Maximilian & Emme

Jennifer Lopez, son Maximilian David Muniz, and daughter Emme Maribel Muniz arrive at the 'Home' Premiere on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, California. more »

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Gwen Stefani with her sons, Kingston Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale arrive at Elizabeth Glaser Pediatr

Gwen Stefani With Kingston & Zuma

Gwen Stefani with her sons, Kingston Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale arrive at Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 23rd Annual "A Time For Heroes" Celebrity Picnic held on June 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lil Kim holds her daughter Royal Reign as she arrives for "VH1's Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens" on July 11, 2016 at Lin

Lil Kim & Royal Reign

Lil Kim holds her daughter Royal Reign as they arrive for "VH1's Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens" on July 11, 2016 in New York. more »

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 16: Singer Ciara and son Future Zahir Wilburn arrive at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 a

Ciara & Future

Ciara and her son Future Zahir Wilburn arrive at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 on July 16, 2015 in Westwood, California. more »

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 28: Singer Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premi

Britney Spears With Sean & Jayden

Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Smurfs 2" on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California. more »

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: Recording artist Christina Milian and her daughter attend the 5th Annual On The Go Beauty on May

Christina Milian & Violet

Christina Milian and daughter Violet attend the 5th Annual On The Go Beauty on May 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. more »

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME.

Victoria Beckham With Romeo, Cruz & Brooklyn

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham with children Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn arrive at the Gala Press Night performance of 'Viva Forever' on December 11, 2012 in London, England. more »

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Brandy and daughter Sy'rai *exclusive* (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Brandy & Sy'rai

Brandy and daughter Sy'rai during 'A Play Day With Barbie' Hosted By Mattel in Hollywood, California. more »

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Swizz Beatz, Egypt Daoud Dean and Alicia Keys attend the 10th annual Keep A Child Alive Bla

Alicia Keys & Egypt

Swizz Beatz, Egypt Daoud Dean and Alicia Keys attend the 10th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball on November 7, 2013 in New York City. more »

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 03: Ashlee Simpson and her son Bronx Simpson visit The Bay to promote her new tween line for girls

Ashlee Simpson & Bronx

Ashlee Simpson and her son Bronx Simpson visit The Bay to promote her new tween line for girls "Jessica Simpson Girls" on December 3, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. more »

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Bay

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: Actress/singer Jennifer Hudson and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. arrive at Nickelodeon's 28th Annual

Jennifer Hudson & David

Jennifer Hudson and son David Daniel Otunga Jr. arrive at Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California. more »

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 26: Pop star Shakira, Gerard Pique (R) of FC Barcelona and Milan Pique attend the final during day s

Shakira & Milan

Shakira, Gerard Pique and son Milan Pique attend the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 26, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. more »

fotopress/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 6: Kelly Rowland and her son Titan Jewell Witherspoon attend Serena Williams' match on day seven of

Kelly Rowland & Titan

Kelly Rowland and her son Titan Jewell Witherspoon attend Serena Williams' match on day seven of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2015. more »

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Jessica Simpson wearing Jessica Simpson Collection and Maxwell Drew Johnson (left) wearing Je

Jessica Simpson & Maxwell

Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson attend Jessica Simpson Collection Fashion Show.

Fuse is celebrating Mother's Day by making our moms a diva for a day. Don't miss our Diva Day divathon celebrating the divas of music, television and the very special diva in your life. Tell us why your mom sit he biggest star of your life with #DivaDay and your comment may end up on-air! It all starts Sunday morning, May 14, at 9/8c. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

more »

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Tags: 