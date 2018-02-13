FUSE

The 22 Best Valentine's Day Makeout Songs

ZaynVEVO

Valentine's Day is nearly us. Maybe you have a significant other. Maybe you're just gonna get drunk and start dropping pick-up lines on the first person you see. Either way, you'll need a soundtrack; something that says, "You know your makeout music, but you're not completely cheesy." Just play some of the following tracks and your date will be putty in your hands.

For longer play, check out our full makeout playlist with twice the tracks.

Selena Gomez, "Hands to Myself"

If the slinky beat wasn't enough, the song's lyrics will certainly entice you to have a little fun with your makeout partner. Be sure to get playful on the great line before the last chorus: "Can't keep my hands to myself / I mean, I could, but why would I want to?"

2 / 22

Usher – "Climax"

The Diplo-produced song that made everyone's Top 5 songs of the year list last year. Sh-t is called "Climax," so he's not exactly being subtle. 

3 / 22

Zayn, "PillowTalk"

Zayn Malik kicked off his solo career by showcasing his sexual side with this sensual, R&B-inspired joint. The moody production doesn't get you feeling some kind of way, the "PillowTalk" sure will.

4 / 22

Ariana Grande ft. The Weeknd, "Love Me Harder"

Ariana Grande's 2014 record My Everything left us breathless—the girl's got pipes! Of all the beautiful ballads that feature pop princess Ariana channeling pop goddess Mariah"Love Me Harder" featuring the Weeknd feels the most sultry.

5 / 22

Demi Lovato, "Cool for the Summer"

Demi's summer smash embodies what every good makeout should be. At times it's playful and a little coy, like on the track's wispy verses. Meanwhile at other times, it's rough and raucous, just like this guitar-driven chorus is.

6 / 22

Beyonce - "Halo"

No makeout list is complete without a Queen B ballad.

7 / 22

Alicia Keys – "Fallin"

The song that turned Jermaine Dupri's ingenue into instant soul superstar.

8 / 22

Christina Aguilera - "Dirrty"

Many a pre-teen boy circa 2002 developed his first crush with Xtina's dirt-filled boxing ring video.

9 / 22

Justin Timberlake – "Boutique in Heaven"

This bonus track from FutureSex/LoveSounds is just as good as any of the album's regular songs.

10 / 22

Frank Ocean - "Thinking About You"

It's hard to find a standout track on an album as acclaimed as Channel Orange, but "I've been thinking 'bout forever" became the new romantic catchphrase for 2012 and beyond.

11 / 22

R. Kelly - "Bump N’ Grind"

My mind is telling me no

But my body

My body's

Telling me yes

YES!

12 / 22

Kings of Leon - "Sex on Fire"

Even the most ardent of KoL fans may have trouble determining exactly what it means to have "sex on fire," but the Southern rock group scored one of their biggest hits with this left-field makeout hit.

13 / 22

Florence + the Machine - "Cosmic Love"

Few things are more sexy than a booming, operatic vocalist singing about celestial relations.

14 / 22

Bon Iver - "Holocene"

For the sensitive, romantic types out there, Justin Vernon + Co.'s ballad soundtracked many a Brooklyn evening.

15 / 22

Ryan Adams - "Wonderwall"

How good is Adams' cover of Oasis' 1995 track? Noel Gallagher changed the live version of the song to better fit Adams' version.

16 / 22

John Mayer - "Gravity"

Amid all the tabloids, girlfriends and questionable interviews, it can be easy to forget that John Mayer can write a damn beautiful love song. 

17 / 22

Mariah Carey – "Fantasy"

There are so many MiMi tracks to choose from—some admittedly more romantic—but the light, buoyant bounce of Carey's 1995 hit is for that playful, clothed time when you're just getting started with your boyfriend/girlfriend/real doll.

18 / 22

Seal - "Kiss From A Rose"

Though we're partial to "Crazy," this theme from Batman Forever became more iconic than the film itself.

19 / 22

Aaliyah, "Choosey Lover"

Not only is "Choosey Lover" Aaliyah at her sweetest and most appreciative, but it's also totally sexy. We envision a candle-lit room for this one.

20 / 22

Mazzy Star, "Fade Into You"

Have you ever dreamed of a make out session to rival that of Rory in Gilmore Girls? You know, in a small, gorgeous town on a fall day with a soundtrack that's only pretentious in a college way? Look no further than Mazzy Star.

21 / 22

Miguel, "Adorn"

Miguel is arguably one of the sexiest musicians going (don't fight us on this one). "Adorn" was his 2012 hit, the one that made us fall in love. We wouldn't mind kissing this cutie while listening to his biggest single!

22 / 22

Boyz II Men - "I'll Make Love To You"

We had to do it.

