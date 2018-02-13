List
Love Sucks: Here Are 25 Essential Pop Breakup Anthems
If Cupid hasn't paid you a visit in a while, no worries—these anti-love songs from Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and more are here for you
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and that means one thing: Your Facebook feed is about to be inundated with photos of flowers. Maybe you'll be on the receiving end of one of those bouquets. If so, congratulations—this list is not for you!
If you're not going to be gifted something that dies in literally two days, consider this your V-Day gift: a list of 23 essential breakup anthems from your favorite pop singers. Sure, confessing your undying adoration to your beloved via cheap cards and expensive chocolate has its perks, but the real fun happens when you're crying into a pint of ice cream and screaming along to Britney Spears, Amy Winehouse, Justin Timberlake and more. Give it a try!
Perhaps the ultimate pop breakup power ballad, Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" will always be a favorite among the heartbroken. If you're not screaming along by the time the bridge hits—"YOU HAD YOUR CHANCE, YOU BLEW IT!"—maybe you've never been dumped.
Big Sean's 2014 banger was reportedly written about his terminated engagement with Glee star Naya Rivera. Whoever it's about, it's a relatively clear statement.
What happens when your loneliness ain't killin' you no more? Like Britney Spears, that means you're "Stronger"! And if you want to prove it to your dining room chair by writhing all over it (a la the video), more power to ya.
They could have had it all, but thank God they didn't. No offense to Adele, but we're really glad her ex-boyfriend broke up with her. If he hadn't, we would have never gotten 2010's "Rolling in the Deep" out of it, and she might not have swept the 2012 Grammys.
Did heartbreak ever sound so good? Coldplay's 2014 record Ghost Stories came right as frontman Chris Martin was splitting with Gwyneth Paltrow, and many of the gorgeous songs pull directly from the experience. "True Love" is the saddest of the bunch—but hey, it does sound lovely.
More Beyoncé! The platinum-edition-addition to Queen Bey's 2013 self-titled album is one of her best breakup anthems. It seems like it's written about Beyoncé's own mother's 2011 divorce. Regardless, it's a celebration of singlehood: "So tired of the lies and trying, fighting, crying / Took that ring off / Now the fun begins / Dust yourself off and you love again."
While being single might entail nights in with a box of macaroni and cheese and a Hoarders marathon on Netflix for you, Robyn puts on her party dress, heads to her nearest warehouse and dances her ass off... all by herself. Take notes.
If you can't think of anything better to say to your ex, just borrow the first line from Ri's Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded breakup jam, "Take A Bow": "You look so dumb right now." Boom. Roasted.
The always-heartbroken Amy Winehouse broke our hearts when she passed away suddenly in 2011. But she left us with a catalog of beautifully crafted (and equally painful) sad love songs.
When Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears broke up in 2002 (R.I.P.), JT took a very obvious dig at his ex in the "Cry Me A River" video. Besides hiring an exact Britney doppelganger, Justin also told us the entire story of their demise in the song itself—"It wasn't like you only talked to him, and you know it." Tsk, tsk, Brit Brit.
Not only did Pink write a bad-ass breakup anthem after she separated from husband Carey Hart, but she also put him in the video. Ruthless! The couple is back together now (and has an adorable baby daughter), but "So What" probably helped them get through some issues. Breakup anthem and reconciliation jam? Twofer!
There's just something about screaming, "When you see my face, hope it gives you hell, hope it gives you hell" that's so therapeutic. It was probably pretty therapeutic for the band, too—the song was All-American Rejects' first No. 1 single. Sorry, Tyson Ritter's ex.
When Alanis Morissette broke out with this mega-hit in 1995, we were reminded just why hell hath no fury like a woman scorned... especially when scorned by Joey from Full House (Dave Coulier), the brunt of the song.
This one goes out to the on-again, off-again jerk in your life. If you've been given the run-around one too many times, do like T. Swift and put your foot down. You. ARE NEVER. EVER. Getting back together. (Like, ever.)
It doesn't always have to be a sad, overwrought affair when you're about to break up with someone. Put on 'N Sync's "Bye Bye Bye," plan some choreographed moves, and they'll be out the door like one, two, three.
That moment when you see your ex doing really horribly after you guys split—Lily Allen knows it. And loves it.
Onika's third album, The Pinkprint, was actually an epic breakup album studded with fun singles like "Anaconda" and "Only." "The Crying Game" is one of the most emotional songs detailing Nicki's breakup with longtime beau Safaree.
Emo is basically an entire genre made up of bummer tunes about how much love sucks, but few bands can make it sound as beautiful as My Chemical Romance did on this Black Parade classic, "I Don't Love You." It's in the freakin' title.
If the women of Destiny's Child taught us one thing, it's that no matter what happens after you break up with someone, do not diss them on the Internet. Your mama taught you better than that.
