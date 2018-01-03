INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: A general view of atmosphere during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 held at th
Check out the full 2018 lineup to Coachella right here!

So you're planning on heading to Coachella? Now you’ve got to research where you’re staying, figure out what to pack, sift through the festival’s FAQ, etc. if you haven't already. Oh wait. You don’t because we already did it for you! Sweet deal, right? Consider this your cheat sheet, detailing how to get there, where to stay, what to wear, what to bring and, most importantly, the inside tricks to maximize your fun. You’re welcome.

GETTING THERE

Flying / Car Rental
Don't have a flight to California yet? We envy your laid-back approach to life. The closest airport to Indio is Palm Springs International and if you can afford round-trip flights there, then more power to you–but you'll probably want to look into landing at LAX. Even with the added costs of renting a car to make the 146-mile trek to the festival location, you'll end up saving money. Hey–there's even an airport shuttle!

Check out Expedia if you want to book flights and rental cars at the same time. If you're not into that, Avis and Budget are offering discounts on cars for Coachella, just like they did last year.

Hotel Shuttles
If you're staying at one of the hotels near Indio, shuttles will be your best friend. They'll save you the hassle of dealing with waiting in long parking lines and actually having to trek from the parking areas to the festival's gates. Plus, it's probably a good thing for your group to have a designated driver...in the form of a shuttle operator. All hotel shuttle information can be found here.

Driving
If you aren't staying on the Coachella site or in a nearby hotel, you're going to be driving your rental car or your own car out to the grounds. This isn't a terrible idea—just remember you're going to have to deal with traffic and parking. General driving and parking directions can be found here

Coachella is also super big on carpooling; they've got a whole portion of their website dedicated to it here.

Taxis
It may not be the most cost-effective way to maneuver yourself around during the weekend, but the festival does offer a list of authorized cab franchises:

  • American Cab 760-322-4444
  • Yellow Cab of The Desert 760-340-TAXI (8294) 
  • Desert City Cab 760-328-3000
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Coachella campers arrive at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 held at the Empire Polo Clu
Frazer Harrison

WHERE TO STAY

On-Site Camping
Yes, camping is the first option for Coachella. Being on the Indio grounds is a lot like living on campus during college—you can roll out of bed and walk to classes, erm, the festival. 

The remaining on-site camping options can be found on Coachella's site, but some are a bit on the expensive side. You can still go all-out and get a safari tent. 

Off-Site Camping
It's not ideal compared to camping on the festival grounds, but this is an affordable alternative. Coachella lists its recommended off-site camping places (this includes options for RVs) on its website

Hotels
Maybe camping isn't really your thing and you want a bed and Wi-Fi every night. We definitely don't blame you. But if you haven't booked a hotel room yet, you're going to want to do that right now! Like, yesterday.

Alternative Lodging

Air BNB is an innovative alternative to hotels. If you’re not familiar, the site lets people list extra rooms, apartments, houses, basements, closets, bathrooms—whatever—and rent them out for a night, weekend or more. If you search for "Coachella," you'll find a variety of different places to rent for a range of different prices.

Couch Surfing is similar to Air BNB, and has a reputation for making friends out of strangers. Your best bet here is probably to find someone in L.A. who's going to the festival each day and will let you pitch in for gas.

27 Celebs Who Made Coachella Their Runway

Sure, the Indio festival is all about the music... but you'd be lying if you said you didn't put extra thought into your festival style

April 14, 2016
INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Recording artist Kimbra performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo

Kimbra

Kimbra always pulls ridiculous things out of her closet. This blue and white porcupine get-up is the best yet...and it was just one of the outfits she donned in 2015. more »

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

INDIO, CA - APRIL 19: Singer Marina and The Diamonds performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire P

Marina and The Diamonds

Oh, you don't have a headband with the name of your album on it? Pity. Marina Diamandis not only has a FROOT headpiece, but she has the metallic pantsuit to match. more »

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Florence Welch

Florence Welch practically invented festival style. With her flowy bohemian vibe and an affinity for vintage designer looks, the Florence + the Machine frontwoman will forever be the epitome of Coachella style. more »

@florence on Instagram

Gigi Hadid & Jourdan Dunn

Coachella is a model magnet, and if you look closely, you're sure to spot a few famous fashionistas. more »

@gigihadid on Instagram

Ciara

Long frock? Check. Silky top? Check. Cutoffs? Check. Knee-high lace-up boots? Yep, we're all set here. more »

@ciara on Instagram

Fergie

Fergy Ferg, we love this classic fringe look long time. more »

@fergie on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian, Tyga, Kylie Jenner

Kardashian alert! How iconic was Kyle Jenner's bodysuit at Coachella 2015? Never forget. more »

@kinggoldchains on Instagram

Beyoncé

Beyoncé was living life in this breezy patterned dress, 40 oz. in hand. Live it up, Bey. Live. It. Up. more »

beyonce on Instagram

Rihanna

Rih Rih took her time at Coachella as the perfect excuse to try out purple lipstick. It worked. more »

@badgalriri on Instagram

Kylie & Kendall Jenner

It's all about the accessories with the Jenners. With Kendall's oodles of necklaces and Kylie's turquoise wig, they were all decked out. more »

@kyliejenner on Instagram

Paris & Nicky Hilton

Meow! Paris Hilton dusted off the kitty ears while posing in all-white outfits with her sister, Nicky. more »

@parishilton on Instagram

Haerts

If you want to go for the crisp, all-white look but don't want to worry about your skirt flying up when it gets windy, take a cue from Haerts. A nice, clean suit will do. And don't forget to clutch your olive branch for photos. more »

@haertsmusic on Instagram

Christina Milian, Karrueche, Amber Rose, Vanessa Simmons

Plaid is not ordinary festival attire. But then again, Amber Rose is not ordinary. more »

@amberrose on Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

This Victoria's Secret model took on a light, airy dress and made it look great. more »

@alessandraambrosio on Instagram

Julianne Hough

When in doubt, always dye your hair a funky color, like Julianne Hough. more »

@juleshough on Instagram

Jared Leto

This man. How does he make stylin' look so effortless? more »

@jaredleto in Instagram

Katy Perry

In typical KP fashion, Katy went with an off-the-shoulder ensemble, ditching a bag and just storing her sunnies on her shirt. more »

@katyperry on Instagram

INDIO, CA - APRIL 19: Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley performs onstage during day 2 of the Coachella Music Festival at The E

Jenny Lewis

The Rilo Kiley frontwoman brought her 'Voyager' suit to Coachella, but to accommodate the heat, she transformed the rainbow outfit into a shorts-and-top set. Fashionable and practical. more »

Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Singer Charles Bradley performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo

Charles Bradley

Have you ever seen a suit so bright? Not only was Charles Bradley's outfit a bunch of fire emojis, but he must've been feeling like a fire emoji under all that fabric. more »

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Kiesza poses backstage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo

Kiesza

Leave it to Kiesza to bust out a funky bodysuit for an energetic performance. And backstage, she showed off just how flexible it allowed her to be. more »

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

INDIO, CA - APRIL 18: Musician Julie Budet of Yelle performs onstage during day 2 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts

Yelle

Yelle didn't want to wear just any sundress to Coachella. So she pulled off some boxy, structured couture and showed fans that festival fashion isn't all just billowy tops and flower crowns. more »

Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 18: FKA Twigs performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on

FKA Twigs

Yep, that's FKA Twigs underneath all those straps and beads. Twigs never fails when it comes to sensual, complicated costumes, so when she took the stage at Coachella, she only had herself to compete with. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

INDIO, CA - APRIL 19: Stromae performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on Ap

Stromae

Stromae was dapper AF when it came to his performance. Everyone else? Step it up. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

INDIO, CA - APRIL 18: Elisabeth Troy of Clean Bandit performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The

Elisabeth Troy of Clean Bandit

Who knew you'd be seeing some ~Star Trek vibes~ at Coachy? Even though Clean Bandit was in the future, doesn't mean they couldn't get spacey. more »

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

INDIO, CA - APRIL 18: Rapper Tyler the Creator of the Odd Future collective performs onstage during day 2 of the Coachella Mu

Tyler the Creator

Skater/normcore might not be fAsHuN, but when the Odd Future rapper smacked a cartoon in the middle of a sunshine yellow matching top and bottom...AND matched it to his stage design, you could tell there was a lot of pre-meditation. more »

Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Bella Thorne

Oh, Bella. She busted out quintessential flower girl style when she posted her fest best on Instagram. more »

@bellathorne on Instagram

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Recording artist Kimbra performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo

Kimbra

We started with Kimbra, and now we're going to end with Kimbra. This lady knows how to bring it. more »

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

WHAT TO WEAR

Coachella festival-goers are some of the trendiest in the country (just see above!), so now might be a good time to break out your best looks. And while Coachella is typically scorching during the day, the temperature drops like crazy at night, so be prepared with some layers. Now onto the necessities: 

  • Backpack – Distributing the weight across your body instead of on one shoulder is crucial!
  • Two pairs of comfortable shoes – If it rains, you'll be glad you listened to us.
  • Shorts – Seriously.
  • Watch – You’ll be checking the time constantly to hit up your choice sets, so spare your phone’s precious battery and wear a watch instead. Extra points if you drive down from Palo Alto with an early edition of the Apple Watch.
  • Extra socks – See above. Rain sucks and so do soggy socks.
  • Sunglasses
  • Hat

WHAT TO PACK

You might not see all these items as necessities, but it’s better to be over-prepared than under. Bring a small backpack for the essentials, and keep the emergency items in your car, at your hotel or in a locker. And don’t forget to take a peek at Coachella’s DOs and DON'Ts. On to the checklist:

  • Water – Bring an empty water bottle (no metal though), you'll be able to fill it when you get inside.
  • Cash– Most transactions will require cash, but more and more vendors are embracing credit cards. Sure, there are ATMs, but expect long lines and hefty transaction fees.
  • Spray sunscreen – Spray is quicker than lotion and gives you better coverage.
  • Poncho – Lighter and easier to pack than an umbrella, but just as effective.
  • Phone charger – Duhhhh. Portable, man!
  • Lightweight towel – In case you're worried about grass stains on your butt.
  • Bug spray
  • Gum
  • Earplugs – By the time your ears are buzzing after Day 2, you'll wish you brought a pair.
  • Band-Aids
  • Chapstick – a.k.a. sunscreen for your lips!
INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Music fans attend the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival held at The Empire Polo Field on Apri
Christopher Polk

HOW TO HAVE THE MOST FUN

Make a Plan – Get the festival guide as soon as you get through the gate and make your game plan for the day. If you’re with a group and want to meet up during the day, agree on a common meeting place for each stage and for the end of the night. Don't expect to rely on your phone, since without fail, it’ll either be dead or without service. Also remember that as the day progresses, the grounds will get more and more packed. So if you're trying to be somewhere at a specific time, take walking time into consideration.

Break Your Plan – Festivals are about adventure and discovery, so don’t treat your plan like a class schedule. See the sets you want to even if your friends aren’t as jazzed about them. If you’re walking past a band you don’t know, but dig the sound, stop and listen. Just go with the flow.

Avoid the Hottest Time of the Day – If you can’t stand the heat, go later in the day. You might miss out on discovering some new bands, but you’ll have loads more energy going into the night.

Drink Water Constantly – Passing out is the opposite of fun. As is nursing a brutal headache, taking a trip in an ambulance, etc. Keep the water chugging steady to avoid a medical emergency.

Eat Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner  – When it’s hot, eating can feel like a chore, but with constant walking and standing, you need all the energy you can get. Coachella has amazing food, so there's no reason to skip meals.

Don’t Overdo the Booze – Yes, beer and live music are an excellent pair, but pace yourself. Nothing kills the fun like a massive hangover.

Prepare for the Worst – Make sure your name, e-mail address and phone number are in your wallet in an obvious place. Consider putting labels on your phone and camera too. Nice people return these items all the time, so make it easy for them to find you.

Live in the Moment – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, iPhones—they’re hardwired into our lives now. But concerts are always better when you’re absorbed in the experience, so let your social network wait. Let’s be honest: You’re never going to watch those iPhone videos again anyway.

Don’t Be "That Guy" – This isn’t a private show, so be respectful of fellow festival-goers and the friendly vibe. Don't wear a huge hat or block other people’s view with a giant inflatable monkey. Don’t shove aggressively through the crowd. Don’t litter. Leave that Native American headdress at home (actually, why do you even own that? Gross.) Just be a nice person.

Coachella 2017: The Best Live Photos

See all the best onstage photos from the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival!

April 17, 2017
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And A

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Kehlani performs on the Mojave stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festiv

Kehlani

Kehlani performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festi

Lorde

Lorde performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Travis Scott perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachel

Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott

Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott perform during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Travis Barker performs at the Sahara tent during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Travis Barker

Travis Barker performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Lil Uzi Vert performs in the Sahara Tent during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Fe

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer Tove Lo perform on the Mojave stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley

Wiz Khalifa & Tove Lo

Wiz Khalifa and Tove Lo perform during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Kiiara performs on the Mojave stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festiva

Kiiara

Kiiara performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Pharrell Williams performs with Hans Zimmer onstage with Hans Zimmer at the Outdoor Theatre during day

Pharrell & Hans Zimmer

Pharrell performs with Hans Zimmer onstage with Hans Zimmer during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Galantis performs in the Sahara Tent during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Wee

Galantis

Galantis performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Lauryn Hill performs with DJ Snake at the Outdoor Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And

Lauryn Hill & DJ Snake

Lauryn Hill performs with DJ Snake during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Tory Lanez performs on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (

Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: The Weeknd and Nav perform onstage at the Gobi tent during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Art

The Weeknd & Nav

The Weeknd and Nav perform onstage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rapper P. Diddy performs on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festi

Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Khalid perform on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weeke

Khalid

Khalid performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (We

Drake

Drake performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts F

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform at the Outdoor Stage during day 2 of the Coac

Migos

Migos perform during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Davey Havok and Tom Dumont of Dreamcar perform onstage at the Gobi tent during day 2 of the Coachella

Dreamcar

Dreamcar perform during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Future and Ty Dolla Sign perform ont he Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And

Future & Ty Dolla $ign

Future and Ty Dolla $ign perform during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: ScHoolboy Q performs at the Outdoor Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

ScHoolboy Q

ScHoolboy Q performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Charli XCX performs at the Mojave Tent during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (W

Charli XCX & Mura Masa

Charli XCX and Mura Masa performduring day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator performs at the Outdoor Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Mu

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Desiigner perform at the Mojave Tent during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Wee

Desiigner

Desiigner performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake (L) and Future perform on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Art

Drake & Future

Drake and Future perform during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Thundercat performs at the Mojave Tent during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Fe

Thundercat

Thundercat performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Singer Edith Frances of Crystal Castles performs on the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Val

Crystal Castles

Crystal Castles performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Recording artist Travis Scott performs at the Outdoor Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music

Travis Scott

Travis Scott performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: DJ Kungs performs on the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (We

Kungs

Kungs performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Mac Miller performs on the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts F

Mac Miller

Mac Miller performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Sarah Barthel of Phantogram performs at the Outdoor Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley

Phantogram

Phantogram performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musicians Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West of Oh Wonder perform on the Coachella Stage during d

Oh Wonder

Oh Wonder performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Emily Nokes of Tacocat performs onstage at the Sonora tent during day 1 of the Coachella Vall

Tacocat

Tacocat performs onstage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Singer-Songwriter Raury performs onstage at the Gobi tent during Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festi

Raury

Raury performs onstage during Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Singer Edith Frances of Crystal Castles performs on the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Val

Crystal Castles

Crystal Castles performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.pril 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Father John Misty performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music

Father John Misty

Father John Misty performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Rapper Mac Miller performs on the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Fes

Mac Miller

Mac Miller performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley

Raidohead

Radiohead performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Sampha performs at the Mojave Tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festiv

Sampha

Sampha performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Rapper D.R.A.M. performs at the Mojave Tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festiv

D.R.A.M.

D.R.A.M. performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Romy Madley Croft of The xx performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Val

The xx

The xx performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Rapper Travis Scott performs on the Outdoor Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts

Travis Scott

Travis Scott performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Dave Bayley and Drew MacFarlane of Glass Animals perform on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Co

Glass Animals

Glass Animals performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: G-Eazy and DJ Dillon Francis perform on the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And

G-Eazy & Dillon Francis

G-Eazy and Dillon Francis perform during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Singer Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities performs at the Mojave Tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valle

Capital Cities

Capital Cities performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic performs on the Sahara Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Vall

Big Gigantic

Big Gigantic performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. more »

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

