The Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is right around the corner, kicking off on Halloween eve from the amazing city of New Orleans. One of the biggest festivals of the year, Voodoo comes late in the festival season–making it a popular destination for music fans. There are a lot of differences between Voodoo and the host of other festivals that have come and gone this summer, and we're here to help make your trip as easy as possible.

We've devoured the Voodoo FAQ section and used science and technology–along with Google and other convenient websites–to create a survival guide for you. Consider this everything you need to know for Voodoo weekend, all in one convenient place.

When you're done reading through our survival guide and have your game plan set, don't forget to check out everything Voodoo this year including our on-the-ground coverage and interviews.

GETTING THERE

Flying

If you haven't yet booked your air travel, you're kind of cutting it close! Check out the big sites like Kayak and Orbitz to find your cheapest airfare.

Driving

Voodoo takes place on the festival ground of City Park in New Orleans. If you have a VIP pass, your ticket package may include a parking permit–or you may be able to buy a parking pass. If you have normal credentials, you can buy a parking pass for one of the three parking lots. Check this link for all parking info.

By the way–if you don't purchase a parking pass, be prepared for a tough situation trying to find street parking. You'll be better off using an alternative form of transport if you don't want to throw down for a pass.

Taxis

You can take a taxi to get dropped off at Voodoo and there will also be a very clearly marked area for picking up taxis when you're leaving. Just remember how many people will be there, though, and plan to fight for cabs. Here is a list of cab companies in the area, all of which were recommended by the festival in previous years:

United Cabs Co: 504-522-9771

Checker-Yellow: 504-943-2411

White Fleet Cab Co: 504-822-3800

Coleman Cab Co: 504-586-0222

Yellow-Checker Cabs: 504-525-3311

Ride apps like Uber are an option, but remember that as everyone tries to leave the festival together, it's going to be tough to not only secure a car, but find it amongst the end-of-the-day chaos. We suggest...

Shuttle

Voodoo is operating an official shuttle that leaves at least every 30 minutes between the Hyatt Regency Downtown and the festival grounds this year, and it's pretty affordable. You can get a weekend shuttle pass for $60, which is way cheaper than what you'd pay in car rentals, parking and gas. The best way to find out more about the shuttle is heading to their site.

Public Transit

There’s a streetcar stop located by the festival entrance in front of the Museum of Art. The only problem? There are only two cars that leave after the headliner finishes, so by our calculations that means .10 percent of the crowd can squeeze onto them.

Biking

The festival heavily recommends biking to get to City Park, and New Orleans is pretty friendly for cyclists. You should enjoy the ability to get to and from the festival without waiting in any traffic, but make sure you make additional plans if you're going to be drinking throughout the day!

We've searched for a few bike rental spots around City Park on Yelp for you, and don't worry–Voodoo assures that plenty of bike racks will be available. Don't forget your bike lock, though!