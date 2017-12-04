List
Jay-Z's 11 Best Live Collabos: Watch Em All
From R. Kelly to Pearl Jam to Phish (?!), the hip-hop titan has performed with everyone. Celebrate Hov's birthday with our video special 'HBD Jay-Z' Monday, Dec. 4 at 9AM
The Best of Both Worlds tour, a 2003 collaborative tour between Jay Z and R. Kelly, ended in disaster, but it didn't mean the two titans didn't perform amazingly together. At Jay's Madison Square Garden show, the duo performed "The Best Of Both Worlds" and "Take You Home With Me (A.K.A. Body)", later shown on Jay's 2004 documentary Fade to Black.
We've already raved about Jay and Justin's Legends of the Summer tour, but it wasn't their only collaboration. At this year's Wireless Festival in London, Jay brought out the Memphis crooner to perform "Holy Grail."
In 2001, emboldened by the success of The Blueprint, Jay recruited The Roots to help turn some of his greatest hits into live performances on Jay-Z: Unplugged for MTV. It would kickstart numerous performances in which Roots bandleader Questlove would perform with Hov.
When Jay Z and Kanye West embarked on their Watch the Throne tour in 2011/12, there was one song they clearly loved performing more than anything else. As the tour progressed, the number of times they did "N***as in Paris" consecutively increased, culminating in Paris, where the duo performed the track 11 times a row.
