15 Carly Rae Jepsen Songs You Need to Listen to Right Now
We know you know "Call Me Maybe," but the Canadian songwriter has served so much more perfection. Her latest LP 'Emotion' marks the perfect time to explore!
Why you need to listen: Carly Rae Jepsen has a lot of excellent pop tunes (which should be obvious from reading through this list), but “Cut To The Feeling” is truly one of her best. The upbeat single taken from the third edition of Emotion (it was featured on Emotion: Side B+) is everything her fans want from the singer, and it will hold them over while she’s done working on her next full-length.
Pop perfection rating: 10/10
Why you need to listen: The opening track to Carly Rae Jepsen's new album is complete sensory overload—retro synths, a pulsing bass, a blaring saxophone—all rolled into a restless frenzy of passion and nostalgia. There is, perhaps, nothing more terrifying and thrilling than leaving everything behind to discover the unknown. Jepsen captures the intoxicating blend of fear and excitement on this pop masterpiece, adding that twinge of wistfulness and longing so often felt on her records.
Pop perfection rating: 10/10
Why you need to listen: This Dallas Austin-produced opening track to Kiss blends all the elements of Jepsen's signature aesthetic—coquettish, coy and catchy. Dance through New York, L.A., Paris and London against a thumping bass while feeling the highs of falling in love, as Jepsen finds herself in the line of Cupid's fire throughout the flirty song. "Tiny Little Bows" boasts the same repetitive catchiness as "Call Me Maybe," but with a little more finesse.
Pop perfection rating: 8/10
Why you need to listen: Not only is this another strong pop confection, but "Guitar String / Wedding Ring" highlights Jepsen's talent as a songwriter. In the cut, she waxes on being content with the little things in her relationship, equating a piece of guitar string to a wedding band. It's the type of metaphor you need to be a super-sharp writer to nail, and Carly does so flawlessly. This is also a good time time to note our girl wrote on 10 out of the 12 tracks on Kiss, and on every cut off the just-released Emotion.
Pop perfection rating: 8.5/10
Why you need to listen: Created specifically for a Target commercial, this remake of the Rob Base/DJ E-Z Rock classic is actually a lot of fun, despite what purists may say. Look beyond the product placement in the clip and enjoy the new verses and Carly’s take on the hook, which is just as powerful today as it was almost 20 years ago.
Pop perfection rating: 7/10
Why you need to listen: Co-penned with Sia, "Boy Problems" is a playful, '80s-tinged joint that has Carly's charm mixed with earlier, quirky songs from the "Chandelier" singer. Jepsen's raspy vocals detail girl talk, but in a way that's not alienating to a male listener. We also recommend it if you're a fan of Cyndi Lauper (and who isn't?).
Pop perfection rating: 7.5/10
Why you need to listen: For what most people would probably deem Carly's best Robyn impression, "Take a Picture" has an additional warmth and youthful bubbliness that's missing from the "Call Your Girlfriend" singer. Even Pitchfork gave it a boatload of praise.
A collaboration with American Idol and Coca-Cola for the Perfect Harmony campaign, Jepsen wrote three different versions of the summery single. Fans voted on which spoke to them most, which is how we got awesomely adorable lyrics like "I wish I had an electric moon to save the light."
Pop perfection rating: 9.5/10
Why you need to listen: This George Michael holiday standard has been covered by hundreds of artists by this point, so it’s incredible that Jepsen was able to put her own spin on the tune and make it entirely her own. Does it replace the original? No, of course not, but this definitely belongs on your holiday playlist.
Pop perfection rating: 7/10
Why you need to listen: Buried way too deep on Emotion, vintage funk-dance track "Let's Get Lost" takes you back to that first phase of a relationship when you're cautiously hopeful—guarded but sure that this one might be different. The fleeting hints of saxophone throughout the chorus are what really make this track stand out, as the song culminates in a blaring sax solo that'll make you wonder why this gem isn't a single.
Pop perfection rating: 9/10
Why you need to listen: A song that displays Jepsen's versatility, "I Didn't Just Come Here to Dance" is a house-inspired track flavored with disco strings and dark synth-pop beats. If you never considered CRJ a disco diva, this cut could certainly convince you. Its pop perfection rating gets upped by Carly's voice getting spliced and mashed into the dance breakdown, which needs a special kind of vocal to get people groovin'.
Pop perfection rating: 8/10
Why you need to listen: The unexpected and understated closing ballad to Kiss shows Jepsen at her most vulnerable, hushed singing against a piano melody that evokes both a sense of loneliness and comfort. Despite her conflicted emotions evident from the first verse, she is anything but weak. Jepsen argues that love shouldn't be something easily broken and left behind—one must fight for a relationship. Your heart, much like love, becomes stronger with the good and the bad. This impressively balanced track proves that Jepsen is anything but one-dimensional.
Pop perfection rating: 9/10
Why you need to listen: When most artists release the songs that didn’t quite make it onto an album as a separate package, it’s usually pretty obvious why they weren’t included...but that is not the case with Carly Rae. When Emotion: Side B dropped in 2016, fans were ecstatic to find that many of the tracks that didn’t make it onto the full album were just as good, if not better, with “Higher” being a particular fan favorite.
Pop perfection rating: 9/10
Why you need to listen: With its '80s slow jam vibe set against dreamy, cascading synths, this smoldering ballad will keep you hanging on until the very end. Fans experience a different side of Jepsen, the one who sets down her hairbrush mic for a second to stress the importance of companionship in a relationship. Hands down the most unexpected track off Emotion, if not Jepsen's entire career.
Pop perfection rating: 8/10
Why you need to listen: Another commanding cut from Kiss, "Turn Me Up" includes the surging synths of other LP cuts, but rises above thanks to its progression. The song opens with soft beats but grows in intensity with electronica flourishes and pummeling piano. Then we get the explosive, spastic chorus where Jepsen's vocals get doubled and the synths pound harder than ever. Then process repeats on the second verse and bridge, giving you that euphoric listening experience not just once, but three times.
Pop perfection rating: 8/10
Why you need to listen: If you grew up in the 90’s, you already know this song, but you might have missed that Carly Rae Jepsen covered it recently. The track served as the theme song for the hit sitcom Full House, and thankfully Netflix brought it into the present when the streaming platform revamped the show as Fuller House, bringing in CRJ to redo the cut.
Pop perfection rating: 5/10
