21 Celebs Who Speak Openly About Mental Health

Photo of the day

October 9: Mini 'Glee' Reunion at Elsie Fest

It was a Glee-ful time with Glee creator Ryan Murphy, alongside actors Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz and Darren Criss reuniting at the third annual Eslie Fest, the lattermost star's new festival for Broadway and showtune fanatics. During the fest, Criss hit the stage for a duet with Ms. Michele, while Ushkowitz and Criss were snapped on the festival's red carpet with the likes of Alan Cumming and Auli'l Cravalh.