Ultimate Drake Playlist: 31 Essential Songs

Photo of the day

Frank Ocean's Summer Memories

In the new issue of i-D, Frank Ocean shares dozens of photos that documents a busy summer filled with festivals, rehearsals and friends. "Summer two thousand and seventeen. We leaned into it. Bananaberry flavored candies at the bottom of the cup. I'll never know why or what's with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds," his essay reads. "But I'm way into it. Issa Dreamworld. If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen."