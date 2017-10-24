Playlist
Ultimate Drake Playlist: 31 Essential Songs
October's Very Own himself has blessed us with so many jams in his 31 years.
Ever since his first mixtape dropped over a decade ago, Drake's been on a steady trajectory toward the top. To celebrate The Boy's 31st birthday, here's a flawless 31-song playlist.
Release: March 2017, More Life's second single
It's safe to say this is one More Life track almost everyone connected with immediately upon More Life's release on March 18, 2017. The song's vibe still has a hold on us, and clearly a lot of you, too, as it's now one of his most popular songs streaming on Spotify.
Release: October 2016, More Life single
Drake's 30th birthday present to himself? A night hosting his OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1, announcing a new December '16 project, More Life, and dropping two tracks. "Fake Love" is fun, but "Sneakin'"—featuring one of Atlanta's hottest rappers du jour, and a close collaborator of What a Time to Be Alive soundsmith Metro Boomin—is the one that really blows out the candles. –Zach Dionne
Released: September 2013, Nothing Was the Same
Pressing play on NWTS was a scary, exciting moment. Could Drake secure his hold on the rap game? Could he top Take Care? Was it all or nothing, accomplish both or accomplish neither? The questions got mute-buttoned as soon as "Tuscan Leather" dropped into that grandiose Noah "40" Shebib beat built on a skippy, chipmunk'd Whitney Houston sample. Then it revealed itself as a six-minute three-act play starring a version of Drake we'd never seen before, one threatening to "go a hour on this beat, n---a."
"Tuscan Leather" had enough show-stopping lyrics to fill a full album. Probable winner? "Ay, B, I got your CD, you get a E for effort." Unless it's "degenerates, but even Ellen love our shit." –Zach Dionne
Released: February 2009, So Far Gone
Leave it to Drake to get poetic about a stripper. Calm, atmospheric and quintessentially 40, “Houstatlantavegas” has Drizzy soul-searching from the perspective of an exotic dancer torn between living the lifestyle and wanting more—the 1’s that keep her coming back are the same 1’s needed to get her out. If the subject matter doesn’t intrigue you, the execution will. –Tina Xu
Released: November 2011, Take Care
Claiming bragging rights while still exhibiting the emotional vulnerability that we know and love him for, Drake delivers one of his most underrated cuts in “Shot for Me.” Co-written by the Weeknd, the foggy, synth-heavy ballad features Drake boast-singing about his impact on an ex’s life—before admitting that he, too, lost something through the relationship’s failure. –Tina Xu
Released: June 2010, Thank Me Later
Why Drake and The-Dream don’t collaborate more often is beyond me. “Shut It Down” seems like a huge mess on first listen until you learn to appreciate the elements that make it great. Drizzy goes from admiring a chick from afar ("Shooting stars all around her, fire, comets/I could bring her through and shut them down, Onyx") to straight-up trying to get in her pants—but in a non-sleazy way, of course. Meanwhile, Mr. Nash softly croons about computers and ice cream in his signature falsetto. Drake, The-Dream, 40 and Omen: the team you never knew you needed. –Tina Xu
Released: February 2015, If You're Reading This It's Too Late
"Young, but I'm getting every single motherfucking thing I'm owed." When Drake's on one, you're on one. And when he wants to end a song murmuring a classic Erykah Badu refrain, you want to end a song murmuring a classic Erykah Badu refrain. –Zach Dionne
Released: June 2013, pre–Nothing Was the Same track
It's a shame this cut from NWTS was only available off the album's Best Buy edition; it has most certainly become an afterthought all too soon. Sampha adds a maturity and eeriness that offset the rapper's sharp verses without overpowering the track itself. The message registers well, too—utter exasperation with someone you can't work things out with, but you don't have the emotional capacity to give a damn anymore. –Tina Xu
Released: November 2011, Take Care
It’s completely radio-friendly with a cosign from Rihanna, it's intensely heart-breaking yet comforting, and it features an undeniably perfect balance of pounding bass drums and scattered piano keys. Easily one of Drizzy’s best. –Tina Xu
Released: July 2014, Soundcloud single
"0 to 100 / The Catch Up" might be the biggest flex of Drake's career. Suddenly the guy who smirked that he was "25, sittin' on 25 mil" was letting us know he's only 27 and only getting better—among a seemingly endless string of other promises and unbeatable bars. –Zach Dionne
Released: July 2015, single
How good has Drake gotten? He can get hit with tsk-tsking ghostwriting allegations (by fellow name-brand rapper Meek Mill), immediately drop a killer, naptime-ready clap-back, then release a second diss song days later—and have that one somehow effortlessly dominate the summer. "Back to Back," dubbed a freestyle upon launch, became a huge commercial success and one of the summer's highest-quality, hardest-hitting rap songs.
And it came out the same day as "Hotline Bling." That's how good Drake's gotten. –Zach Dionne
Released: October 2007, Comeback Season
It’s interesting to see how far Drake has come with his rhymes, especially when listening to this throwback gem off his ’07 birthday mixtape. While at times wildly corny in his verses, Drizzy still delivers the sharp wit and bravado we’ve grown accustomed to. Add a catchy, horn-heavy chorus featuring mentor Lil Wayne, and you’ve got a very danceable, don’t-mess-with-my-team hype song. –Tina Xu
Released: September 2013, Nothing Was the Same
“The furthest thing from perfect, like everyone I know.”
The raw, confessional track off NWTS. While many things have changed since So Far Gone, Drake struggles to convince a past flame that he’s still the same guy dealing with the same emotions and making the same mistakes. But he’s just as quick to embrace his current success as he is to admit his flaws, transitioning to a completely new beat three minutes in, exclaiming, “This the life for me / My mama told me this was right for me.” –Tina Xu
Released: November 2011, Take Care
The dualities of Tough Drake/Soft Drake, Poseur/Authentic, Has Bars/Doesn't Have Bars... they fade away with a song like this. The Boy, achingly human here, speaks to a series of relatives who enabled him as a hungry, confused Canadian kid; it's helplessly direct and make-you-weep soulful. The fact that it's delivered in a straight-through, Weezy-ish monotone only boosts its status as a one-of-a-kind Feel the Feelings track. –Zach Dionne
Released: September 2015, What a Time to Be Alive
December 2013's "Trophies" saw Tough Drake going to a new echelon. "Big Rings," off the Future collaboration mixtape now known as WATTBA, feels like a sequel and an upgrade. Chest-thumping just sounds better when you've got Future Hendrix in the room. –Zach Dionne
Released: April 2014, Soundcloud release
Ah, the smoldering Soundcloud single that featured one of Drake’s most unexpected and random name drops. After casually revealing that Erykah Badu made tea for him while dishing out relationship advice, the rapper had everyone wondering if his bars referred to past flame Rihanna, whose single “Stay” is subtly interpolated throughout. Wistful and nostalgic, “Days In The East” is equal parts perplexing and compelling. –Tina Xu
Released: September 2013, Nothing Was the Same
“Worst Behavior” was the turn up anthem of 2013. It goes so hard that I damn near cried listening to it, yelling “LOOK AT YOU, LOOK AT YOU, AND LOOK AT YOU!” to my imaginary haters. Even if you’re rarely on your worst behavior, this song will make you want to be at your absolute worst. It embodies rebellion, bravado and defiance all at once, forcing even the meekest of listeners to yell, “REMEMBA?! MUTHAFUCKAAA??!” –Tina Xu
Released: February 2015, If You're Reading This It's Too Late
Drake has a way with striking in the night, and If You're Reading This, It's Too Late was his hardest nocturnal swing yet. The after-hours drop opened with Drake woozily declaring himself a legend, then slid straight into "Energy" and its default mode: Swaggering paranoia over maximally awesome minimalist beats, with a full clip full of forever-quotable lines. #codeforthewifiiiiii –Zach Dionne
Released: October 2007, Comeback Season
Drake’s first-ever music video came in the form of the Trey Songz–assisted “Replacement Girl,” produced by fellow OVO member Boi-1da and, hence, featuring an incredibly catchy, radio-friendly hook. One cannot deny Aubrey’s charm and atypically quick flow that would’ve made Twista proud. And who can say no to early Trigga? –Tina Xu
Released: August 2013, pre–Nothing Was the Same single
Not only did this ‘80s soft pop–influenced song prove that Drake can pull off any sound he wants to, but it also became his highest-charting single since "Best I Ever Had." Self-described by the rapper as "timeless," the Majid Jordan–assisted track features Drizzy at his smoothest, crooning, "I want your hot love and emotion, endlessly."
Swooon. –Tina Xu
Released: July 2015, single
Pull a single string on "Hotline Bling," and it all comes apart. But there are no strings sticking out from the seamlessly smooth surface. It's a lyrical mishmash full of nonsensical jealousy; it shamelessly vampirizes DRAM's "Cha Cha"; it's got a goofy video.
And none of that matters, because "Hotline Bling" is the latest ubiquitous Drake crossover hit. It's always magnetic, the way he tosses these off like they're nothing. "You gettin' bodied by a singin' n---a," was a line for Meek Mill this summer, but it's a cocky subtweet to the whole rap game, too. –Zach Dionne
Released: February 2009, So Far Gone
A standout off Drake’s debut project, “Fear” introduced fans to the then-rookie’s trademark vulnerability. Set against horns and sweeping strings, the compelling confessional, which vents about everything from groupies to worrying about the future, set the tone for the entire EP. Whether you’re a casual Drake fan or have followed his career from day one, “Fear” is classic Aubrey. –Tina Xu
Released: September 2013, Nothing Was the Same
Easily one of Drake’s catchiest and most brilliant cuts, the contagiously bouncy NWTS bonus track had fans hitting their exes with the “You up?” text. While the song starts off with Drizzy playfully revisiting his past, it suddenly shifts halfway through to a sentimental and vulnerable tone. He wonders why he and this girl haven’t reconnected in so long, asking, “Where have you been?” –Tina Xu
Released: February 2015, If You're Reading This It's Too Late
Lots of Drake songs, the first time around, give you no clue what you're hearing. "Know Yourself" is one. What is a woe? What's the 6, again? Toronto, right? Who's this Jamaican fellow, what is this 30-second interlude? By the time we figured it all out, "runnin'—through the—6—with my WOES!" was the new best Drake chant. –Zach Dionne
Released: November 2011, Take Care
Weezy and Drizzy have had so much fun on tape, but this might be them having the most fun. They skewer thirsty interviewers and their corny questions; they invent a new acronym on the same LP that gave us YOLO. And like many a Drake track, the video's a pure celebration of the hip hop excellence at its core. –Zach Dionne
Released: February 2013, pre–Nothing Was the Same single
Out of the blue, one cold night in February, Drake blogged a note that started,
"My good friends,
It has truly been too long. I assume you're all keeping well and making the most of this year that has been given to us. Today is the day to begin sharing my newest work with you."
It was worth the "I've got an announcement" to-do. An argument could be made for then-20-year-old Mike Zombie's beat tilting the whole hip hop game in a new direction sonically, one that's still echoing hard in 2015. And Drizzy wouldn't find a bigger anthem until he started runnin' through the 6 with his woes. (None of this even touches on the music video, which is a treasure from front to back.) –Zach Dionne
