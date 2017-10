Photo of the day

October 24: A Sweet Pop Star Reunion

Pop stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato had a glamorous reunion at the 2017 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, where Gomez was a presenter and Lovato accepted the Advocate Award. The two ladies, whose friendship goes back to Barney & Friends and Disney Channel, have had some rocky moments in the past. But their bond remains strong, with Gomez recently congratulating her BFF on her new Simply Complicated documentary. "This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you," she wrote on Instagram. "You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you."