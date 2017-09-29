FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

List

Essential Halsey Playlist: 10 Songs To Get You Sucked Into Her World

You've heard the name, but have you ever really listened to Halsey? Never fear, eager music fan. We've got the basics covered! Here are the best bangers to start you on the path to fandom.

1 / 10

"New Americana"

If you're going to hear any Halsey original in the wild (You know, any other song that isn't "The Feeling," her brilliant collaboration with Justin Bieber) its going to be "New Americana." Not only is the single one of her best tracks to date, it also operates as a call-to-action anthem for those of a certain age: "We are the new Americana / Raised on Biggie and Nirvana." The song really highlights what makes Halsey special: She's a pop star dedicated to reminding you that you're not alone. 

1 / 10
2 / 10

"Ghost"

Before "New Americana" was "Ghost," the lead single from her debut Room 93 EP, which also makes an appearance on her first studio album, Badlands. This is the moment Halsey diehards fell in love with her. The original version of the video features a heterosexual couple; the newer version shows two women embracing. It read taboo to mainstream media, but to Halsey, it was just another example of the boundaries she's always wanted to break.

2 / 10
3 / 10

"I Walk The Line"

For those who need real convincing, do we have a tune for you! Halsey recorded a slow, synthetic cover of Johnny Cash's classic "I Walk The Line." Both the legend and the newcomer have a penchant for the melodic and morose, this was truly a match made in dark-sound heaven.

3 / 10
4 / 10

"Colors"

The first listen of "Colors" will probably remind a few people of Taylor Swift's "Red." Tay sings on her Red title track, "Losing him was blue like I'd never known / Missing him was dark grey all alone / Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody you never met / But loving him was red." In "Colors," Halsey sings, "You were red and you liked me 'cause I was blue / You touched me and suddenly I was a lilac sky / And you decided purple just wasn't for you." Both use a smart color metaphor, both are about a love lost...and both are huge fan favorites!

4 / 10
5 / 10

"Control"

Halsey is pretty interested in concepts of control--a quality that probably helps her stay on the better side of the music industry. Though feminism might not be the main theme of "Control," it certainly feels that way...and it's catchy as hell:

I'm bigger than my body
I'm colder than this home
I'm meaner than my demons
I'm bigger than these bones
And all the kids cried out,
"Please stop, you're scaring me"
I can't help this awful energy
Goddamn right, you should be scared of me
Who is in control?

5 / 10
6 / 10

"Hold Me Down"

"Hold Me Down" feels like a true sibling of "New Americana," in that both tunes reside around a pulsing beat and deal with feeling defeated but coming out on top. If one doesn't tickle your fancy, the other definitely will.

6 / 10
7 / 10

"Hurricane"

"Hurricane" is an older Halsey tune--one of the first she's ever written. It's most similar to "Ghost" than any of the songs on this list, but does a really good job of showing how brilliant she was from the very beginning. It details her life in Brooklyn as a teen: Polaroid cameras, drinking, homemade tattoos. Basically, she's always been a badass. And you can be one, too! Just click here.

7 / 10
8 / 10

"Bad At Love"

Admit it: we've all been in this situation at one point in our lives! Halsey's "Bad At Love," off her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, is an immediate standout thanks to its relatable lyrics and catchy chorus that will have you shouting as you reminisce about that guy who you know isn't good for you.

8 / 10
9 / 10

"Strangers" feat. Lauren Jauregui

Along with making history with being one of the few mainstream pop songs to use same-sex pronouns, "Strangers" is purely just a stunning tune. Halsey and Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui's warm but tainted vocals soar above the '80s-tinged production. If you've ever experienced a messy breakup, this one is for you.

9 / 10
10 / 10

"Eyes Closed"

The singer has a penchant for keeping things very personal in her music, and "Eyes Closed" (co-written by The Weeknd) is no different. She muses about a previous toxic relationship over a wallowing production that will tug at your heart strings.

10 / 10
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    The Darkness visit Fuse HQ to record the 'Besterday' podcast with Bianca Gracie

    September 27: Behind The Scenes With The Darkness

    The Darkness stopped by our offices to chat about their new album Pinewood Smile on Fuse’s Besterday podcast with host and digital editor Bianca Gracie. Look out for the fun interview in next week’s episode! Check out our Instagram for more behind-the-scenes action with the band and click here for their North American tour dates.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    List

    15 Celebrities Who Love BTS

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Lauren Jauregui attends the Philipp Plein fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows aNews

    Lauren Jauregui Says People Still Talk Sh-t About Her Bisexuality

    Make Me Over

    The Best Pop Star MAC Cosmetics Collaborations

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 29: G-Eazy debuts limited capsule collection "Gerry's" in partnership with Bud Light at The Santos Interview

    Sneak Peek at G-Eazy's Next Album 'The Beautiful and Damned'

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 30: G-Eazy (L) surprises fans at Blue Nile on August 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana, with an inK-I-S-S-I-N-G

    G-Eazy Makes Out With Halsey While Debuting New Song

    New Video

    Halsey's a Wanted Woman in New 'Bad At Love' Video

    Interview

    Bea Miller Uses Her Synesthesia to Link Miley, Halsey & More to Colors

    Lollapalooza 2017

    The Best Moments of Lollapalooza 2017

    Load More