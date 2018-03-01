FUSE

The 13 Biggest WTF Moments in Oscar History

From Björk's iconic swan dress to Neil Patrick Harris' underwear monologue, here are the craziest moments in Academy Award history

Adrien Brody Makes Out with Halle Berry (2003)

When newcomer Adrien Brody won Best Actor at the 2003 Oscars for his unbelievable performance in The Pianist, something must've happened within him. He was so stoked on the win, when he walked up to grab his prize from presented Halle Berry he...grabbed her as well. They pair embraced in this truly legendary moment. —Maria Sherman

Neil Patrick Harris Monologues in His Underwear (2015)

NPH is the host with the most, and he'll do anything to remind you. His unclad opener? "Acting is a noble profession." —Zach Dionne

Host David Niven Gets Surprised by a Streaker (1974)

The Oscars are one of the classiest affairs in Hollywood, but that image got a little dirtied when a naked man ran across the stage as the year's host/Pink Panther star David Niven was speaking onstage. All props to Niven who played it totally cool, until he couldn't help but laugh at the situation. —Jeff Benjamin

John Travolta Fails at Introducing Idina Menzel (2014)

By 2014, everyone had heard Frozen's "Let It Go" and we'd argue that nearly everyone also knew the woman singing to the modern Disney classic. Idina Menzel finally was having her big Oscar moment…before John Travolta screwed up her name big time and Idina Menzel somehow became Adele Dazeem. Luckily, Menzel slayed her performance like the true professional she is. —Jeff Benjamin

Sean Penn Jokes About Alejandro González Iñárritu's Green Card (2015)

Onstage to present Best Picture in 2015, Sean Penn had a little joke (?) for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) director Alejandro González Iñárritu. A great way to congratulate a virtuoso Mexican auteur, in Sean Penn's weird-ass world, is to say, "Who gave this sonofabitch his green card?" Of course the 21 Grams co-workers hugged onstage, and of course Iñárritu went on to say, “I found it hilarious. You know, Sean and I have that kind of brutal relation where only true friendship can survive.” Problem is, it wasn't just an isolated comment between two dudes—36.6 million others were watching.—Zach Dionne

Michael Moore Disses President George W. Bush (2003)

Most Oscar winners have a long list of thank-yous prior to accepting an award, but Michael Moore decided to take a more shocking route. After winning the Documentary Feature award for Bowling for Columbine at the 75th Academy Awards, the director used the platform to scrutinize President George W. Bush for going to war with Iraq (it began just a few days before the Oscars). “Whether it's the fictition [sic] of duct tape or the fictitious of orange alerts [sic] we are against this war, Mr Bush. Shame on you, Mr. Bush, shame on you,” Moore said as he was met with a mix of boos and cheers. His political Oscar speech goes to show that controversy is never forgettable. —Bianca Gracie

'South Park' Guys Drop Acid, Don Dresses Before Hitting the Red Carpet (2000)

Another instance of the Oscars straying from its elegant nature was when Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, walked down the red carpet in dresses, tripping on acid. Comedic geniuses? Yes. Bombshells in dresses? Not so much. —Jeff Benjamin

Björk Rocks the Unforgettable Swan Dress (2001)

There's fashion, there's award show fashion and then there's Björk award show fashion. The Icelandic musician reached peak outsider icon in 2001 when she walked the Oscars red carpet in a swan dress. It's so iconic, in fact, people continue to parody it and rock variants of the gown as Halloween costumes. Now that's a legacy. —Maria Sherman

Roberto Benigni Climbs Over the Audience (1999)

It’s completely natural for celebrities to be excited about their Oscar win, but sometimes they can get a little too enthusiastic! At the 1999 awards show, Robert Benigni proceeded to receive his foreign-language win for Life Is Beautiful (presented by fellow Italian Sophia Loren) in an unconventional way. Instead of walking through the aisles like typical winners, Benigni decided to climb his way over the audience’s heads as they cheered him on. Bravo! —Bianca Gracie

Angelina Jolie Kisses Her Brother (2000)

Angelina Jolie took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for her role in Girl, Interrupted. It was great, but mostly weird. In her speech she actually said "I'm so in love with my brother right now." But the most shocking moment came before then, when she made out with the dude on the red carpet. Incest much? —Maria Sherman

Melissa Leo Drops the F-Bomb (2011)

When Hollywood stars win an Oscar, their reactions range from a crying mess to awkward kisses (just peep the other moments on this list!). But when Melissa Leo scored a win at the 83rd Academy Awards, her response was a bit more explicit. During her speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for The Fighter, Leo let a singular but very memorable F-bomb fly. In a reference to fellow actress Kate Winslet she said, “When I watched Kate two years ago, it looked so fucking easy!” The unexpected moment led to a burst of laughter from the crowd. Leo did apologize for the slip, but she’s only human! —Bianca Gracie

Liza Minelli Surprises Lupita Nyong'o (2014)

After Lupita Nyong'o's name was called for Best Supporting Actress, it made sense for the relative newcomer to get immediate hugs from her brother/seatmate and her 12 Years a Slave director and co-stars. But almost right after Lupita got out of her seat, Liza Minnelli rushed into the aisle and actually yanked Lupita her way for a huge embrace. Later the actress said she "felt quite fabulous" about it, but it was a real head-scratcher either way. —Zach Dionne

The Infamous Mixup Between 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' (2017)

Everyone remembers where they were when La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture winner over Moonlight at the 89th Academy Awards. It was shocking, embarrassing and a major blunder that was the trending topic for weeks on social media. "I'm sorry, there's a mistake. 'Moonlight,' you guys won best picture. This is not a joke," La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz said to the confused audience. The cast and crew of Moonlight was then led to the stage as the La La Land cast stepped aside while they exchange their awards with the rightful winners.—Bianca Gracie

