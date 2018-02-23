Playlist
Metro Boomin: Want Some More? Listen to the Ultimate Playlist
The 24-year-old ATLien beatsmith has been instrumental in building Future's current empire—and in shifting the entire rap landscape
You know you're big when everyone loses their shit to your two producer tags. And when you're 24 with a list of credits starting to rival that of Mike WiLL Made-It, Boi-1da and Mike Dean, you know you're gigantic, already.
Born Leland T. Wayne in St. Louis in 1993, Young Metro headed to Atlanta after high school and started getting guys like Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, Chief Keef and Migos on his gorgeous, daunting, inimitable beats. His closeness with fellow producers Sonny Digital, Southside and Zaytoven is only rivaled by his brotherhood with Future. You could argue, without lifting a mental finger, that Metro's the head architect for Future's sound over the last couple years, and you're about to hear the proof.
Enjoy our Metro Boomin playlist and check out our video interview with him; if you don't, Young Metro may not trust you, which would lead Future to...well, you know.
Without Warning, 21 Savage and Offset's joint album executive produced by Metro Boomin, showcased just how versatile the producer is. Of course he has his signature dark sound, but songs like "Ric Flair Drip" found him in a bouncy pocket that was completely electric. –Bianca Gracie
Metro is known for his club thumpers, but “Mamacita”—a collabo with Travis Scott and DJ Dahl—shows off a more subdued side. Despite its slower tempo, the track still features a lot of his sonic go-tos: Menacing vocal twists, a Western film-inspired melody and syncopated drums. I mean, there is a reason why it’s been my ringtone for months on end! –Bianca Gracie
"Bank Account" is one of 21 Savage's best and most focused songs to date, and its success has a lot to do with Metro Boomin's slick production. It became certified 2x Platinum, which is probably way less than what's in 21 Savage's actual bank account. –Bianca Gracie
Being a Detroit native, I love hearing Motown emcees talk about their love for our city. Metro’s beat (co-produced by Eliseo of Treal) coupled with Sean’s lyrics create three minutes worth of certified nostalgia. I also like it in the city. Detroit City. Whaddup doe. –Malikah Shabazz
This amazing track belonging to Metro is a massive flex. It's got Future and Young Thug at their best, but they're just here to help out their prodigy buddy. –Zach Dionne
From April 2014 to September 2015, Future dropped an insane six projects. So the four-month wait from What a Time to Be Alive to January '16's Purple Reign mixtape and EVOL album was fraught with suspense: Could Future keep it going? Could Young Metro?
"Photo Copied" is one of the prime answers. Yes and yes. This one sounds like an addled smoker popping purple lean bubbles with his blunt. –Zach Dionne
We have Metro Boomin to thank for the song that sparked all of those epic memes and #MaskOffChallenge videos! The producer and Future have found a formula that always ends with a magical hit, and "Mask Off" was no different. The flute sample alone is iconic! –Bianca Gracie
Metro slides in like he's been one of Rozay's producers since day one. –Zach Dionne
A perfect beginning to an outstanding piece of work, this collabo between Metro, Travis Scott, Puff and JGramm serves as the perfect backdrop for King Push to lay the lyrical foundation for Darkest Before Dawn. The beat is dope, point blank. –Malikah Shabazz
It’s hard to pick just one Metro Boomin banger off Future’s DS2 album, but “Freak Hoe” is a special track. Why? Because it gives us twerk-loving women the chance to let out our inner stripper on the dance floor.
–Bianca Gracie
Metro Boomin opened Double or Nothing (his joint album with Big Sean) with one of the most unexpected samples ever: Diana Ross' 1975 “Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)." The way he flipped the classic tune for the album's opening track "Go Legend" is sheer brilliance. It almost makes you forget how banal Sean's lyrics are... –Bianca Gracie
When one of hip-hop’s greatest producers ask you to handle multiple tracks on his album, you’re officially that dude. Kanye’s lyrics may be questionable, and the song may only be a little over two minutes long, but Metro’s beat speaks greatness and cements it as one of the standout tracks on The Life of Pablo. –Malikah Shabazz
How beautiful, for us to have only heard two songs from Tinashe's upcoming second album, Joyride, and for one to be by Metro Boomin. And for Metro to make a through-and-through Metro beat, avoiding the occupational hazard of awkwardly adapting one's style to fit a marquee artist's radio-friendly sound. –Zach Dionne
The dynamic duo of Metro and Zaytoven came together for one of the simplest, silliest and sonically addictive tracks on the best Migos tape to date. What’s peeking at you? Quavo’s diamonds, of course, and the rolling production here. –Zach Dionne
Some of Metro knows how to bring out best in both Gucci Mane and Migos, so when they all hopped on a song together the end result was pure fire. Gucci's "I Get The Bag" is his highest-charting single to date, peaking at No. 11. We have Metro's slinky production and the rapper's confident flows to thank for that. –Bianca Gracie
This is hands down the best song off 2 Chainz’s 2014 mixtape, Freebase—and it’s all thanks to the magical pairing of Metro Boomin and 808 Mafia. To say the track is massive is a freaking understatement, so be sure to stand far away from your speakers when blasting this one at home. You’ll thank me later. –Bianca Gracie
Metro Boomin worked on Big Sean's "Bounce Back" with fellow producers Hitmaka, Smash David and Amaire Johnson, which found the rapper trying out a darker and more minimal sound. The production isn't overwhelming, so it makes lines that fans love to shout at the clubs like "Look, I woke up in beast mode / With my girl, that's beauty and the beast though" stand out even more. –Bianca Gracie
Metro teamed up with Kanye West’s right hand Mike Dean, Allen Ritter, 808 Mafia and Scott himself for this chaotic Rodeo album highlight that is the trap equivalent of looking through night vision goggles. –Bianca Gracie
When you have 21 Savage, Offset and Travis Scott dominating on the same song, you already know the outcome is going to be intense. Add Metro Boomin's cinematic thriller-esque production to the mix, and it is a musical home run. –Bianca Gracie
If there's one person who knows how to shut down doubters, it's Drizzy. DS2's fourth—and arguably best—single had folks shuffling down the block yelling, "WHERE YA ASS WAS AT WHEN WE RECORDED IN THE BATHROOM!!!!!!!!" –Tina Xu
Metro Boomin called on fellow hip-hop production madmen Lex Luger and Southside (a.k.a. the 808 Mafia) for “Karate Chop,” so it's no surprise that it's such a synthy, warbly, insanely banging fire-starter. It's so good that you’ll almost forget about Lil Wayne’s cringeworthy lyrics about Emmett Till...almost. –Bianca Gracie
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments