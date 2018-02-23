FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Playlist

Metro Boomin: Want Some More? Listen to the Ultimate Playlist

The 24-year-old ATLien beatsmith has been instrumental in building Future's current empire—and in shifting the entire rap landscape

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 08: Metro Boomin performs on stage during FOMO Festival at The Crescent, Parramatta Park, on Jan
Matt Blyth/Getty Images

You know you're big when everyone loses their shit to your two producer tags. And when you're 24 with a list of credits starting to rival that of Mike WiLL Made-It, Boi-1da and Mike Dean, you know you're gigantic, already.

Born Leland T. Wayne in St. Louis in 1993, Young Metro headed to Atlanta after high school and started getting guys like Gucci ManeTravis ScottWiz KhalifaChief Keef and Migos on his gorgeous, daunting, inimitable beats. His closeness with fellow producers Sonny Digital, Southside and Zaytoven is only rivaled by his brotherhood with Future. You could argue, without lifting a mental finger, that Metro's the head architect for Future's sound over the last couple years, and you're about to hear the proof.

Enjoy our Metro Boomin playlist and check out our video interview with him; if you don't, Young Metro may not trust you, which would lead Future to...well, you know.

1 / 35

Rae Sremmurd, “T’d Up” (2018)

"T'd Up," produced by Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, and Chopsquad DJ, grabs your attention with its weighty 808s, whistle-blowing synths and Swae Lee's confident verse. –Bianca Gracie

1 / 35
2 / 35

Offset, “Ric Flair Drip” (2017)

Without Warning, 21 Savage and Offset's joint album executive produced by Metro Boomin, showcased just how versatile the producer is. Of course he has his signature dark sound, but songs like "Ric Flair Drip" found him in a bouncy pocket that was completely electric. –Bianca Gracie

2 / 35
3 / 35

Future & Drake, "Jumpman" (2015)

The quickest road to eternal fame and glory is writing the beat for "Jumpman." Sampling a crow, too. –Zach Dionne

3 / 35
4 / 35

Travis Scott feat. Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, “Mamacita” (2014)

Metro is known for his club thumpers, but “Mamacita”—a collabo with Travis Scott and DJ Dahl—shows off a more subdued side. Despite its slower tempo, the track still features a lot of his sonic go-tos: Menacing vocal twists, a Western film-inspired melody and syncopated drums. I mean, there is a reason why it’s been my ringtone for months on end! –Bianca Gracie

4 / 35
5 / 35

Dreezy feat. DeJ Loaf, "Serena" (2015)

Midwest's finest link up for this crucial message: They make money and look cute doing it. Serena would be proud. –Tina Xu

5 / 35
6 / 35

21 Savage, “Bank Account” (2017)

"Bank Account" is one of 21 Savage's best and most focused songs to date, and its success has a lot to do with Metro Boomin's slick production. It became certified 2x Platinum, which is probably way less than what's in 21 Savage's actual bank account. –Bianca Gracie

6 / 35
7 / 35

Big Sean, “Hometown” (2010)

Being a Detroit native, I love hearing Motown emcees talk about their love for our city. Metro’s beat (co-produced by Eliseo of Treal) coupled with Sean’s lyrics create three minutes worth of certified nostalgia. I also like it in the city. Detroit City. Whaddup doe. –Malikah Shabazz

7 / 35
8 / 35

Metro Boomin feat. Future & Young Thug, "Chanel Vintage" (2014)

This amazing track belonging to Metro is a massive flex. It's got Future and Young Thug at their best, but they're just here to help out their prodigy buddy. –Zach Dionne

8 / 35
9 / 35

Future, "Photo Copied" (2016)

From April 2014 to September 2015, Future dropped an insane six projects. So the four-month wait from What a Time to Be Alive to January '16's Purple Reign mixtape and EVOL album was fraught with suspense: Could Future keep it going? Could Young Metro?

"Photo Copied" is one of the prime answers. Yes and yes. This one sounds like an addled smoker popping purple lean bubbles with his blunt. –Zach Dionne

9 / 35
10 / 35

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, "Bentley Truck" (2016)

This ominous, off-kilter track off the 2016 WayneChainz album ColleGrove stands out among a buffet of super-producer beats. –Zach Dionne

10 / 35
11 / 35

Future, “Mask Off” (2017)

We have Metro Boomin to thank for the song that sparked all of those epic memes and #MaskOffChallenge videos! The producer and Future have found a formula that always ends with a magical hit, and "Mask Off" was no different. The flute sample alone is iconic! –Bianca Gracie

11 / 35
12 / 35

Nicki Minaj, “Want Some More” (2014)

With an uncredited Jeremih scooping up the hook in between Nicki’s mountainous verses, “Want Some More” chops up a classic sample and lets Metro Boomin, Zaytoven and Hitmaka pull back so that Ms. Minaj can operate without distraction. –Jason Lipshutz

12 / 35
13 / 35

Rick Ross feat. Future, "Neighborhood Drug Dealer" (2014)

Metro slides in like he's been one of Rozay's producers since day one. –Zach Dionne

13 / 35
14 / 35

Pusha T, “Intro” (2013)

A perfect beginning to an outstanding piece of work, this collabo between Metro, Travis ScottPuff and JGramm serves as the perfect backdrop for King Push to lay the lyrical foundation for Darkest Before Dawn. The beat is dope, point blank. –Malikah Shabazz

14 / 35
15 / 35

Future, “Freak Hoe” (2015)

It’s hard to pick just one Metro Boomin banger off Future’s DS2 album, but “Freak Hoe” is a special track. Why? Because it gives us twerk-loving women the chance to let out our inner stripper on the dance floor.
–Bianca Gracie

15 / 35
16 / 35

Big Sean feat. Travis Scott, “Go Legend” (2017)

Metro Boomin opened Double or Nothing (his joint album with Big Sean) with one of the most unexpected samples ever: Diana Ross' 1975 “Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)." The way he flipped the classic tune for the album's opening track "Go Legend" is sheer brilliance. It almost makes you forget how banal Sean's lyrics are... –Bianca Gracie

16 / 35
17 / 35

2 Chainz, "Watch Out" (2015)

Metro's not an especially minimalist guy, but a track like this shows just how much he can annihilate with just a few sounds. –Zach Dionne

17 / 35
18 / 35

Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi, "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" (2016)

When one of hip-hop’s greatest producers ask you to handle multiple tracks on his album, you’re officially that dude. Kanye’s lyrics may be questionable, and the song may only be a little over two minutes long, but Metro’s beat speaks greatness and cements it as one of the standout tracks on The Life of Pablo–Malikah Shabazz

18 / 35
19 / 35

Tinashe, "Ride of Your Life" (2016)

How beautiful, for us to have only heard two songs from Tinashe's upcoming second album, Joyride, and for one to be by Metro Boomin. And for Metro to make a through-and-through Metro beat, avoiding the occupational hazard of awkwardly adapting one's style to fit a marquee artist's radio-friendly sound. –Zach Dionne

19 / 35
20 / 35

Future, "Drippin' (How U Luv Dat)" (2016)

So many things are so exactly right about this song. The hushed organ, the lilting little synth rolls on the verses, the grim atmosphere that's also somehow got room to be playground-ishly fun. Never stop, Metro.  –Zach Dionne

20 / 35
21 / 35

“No Complaints” With Offset & Drake (2017)

The producer called upon his friends Offset and Drake for "No Complaints," and his signature gloomy beats displayed just how well the two work together on a song. –Bianca Gracie

21 / 35
22 / 35

Future, "I Serve the Base" (2015)

Dirty Sprite 2's bleak, bassy opener, "Thought It Was a Drought"—a Metro Boomin production—bleeds straight into this intimidating, punk-rock-ass track, also by Metro. There's never been a rap song like it.
–Zach Dionne

22 / 35
23 / 35

Gucci Mane & Young Dolph, “Like Me” (2013)

The East Atlanta Memphis collabo tape saw a 19-year-old Metro holding his own alongside C4, Southside and Lex Luger. "Like Me" has that perfect combo of thumping bass, video game–y blips and rattling trap snares. –Zach Dionne

23 / 35
24 / 35

Travis Scott feat. 2 Chainz & Future, "3500" (2015)

An eight-minute lead single for a rap album! Metro, Zaytoven, Mike Dean, Million $ Mano and Allen Ritter made it happen and created one of the most memorable tracks of 2015 in the process. –Zach Dionne

24 / 35
25 / 35

Drake and Future, “Big Rings” (2015)

This triumphant anthem is rap braggadocio at its finest, where Drake makes your team of friends look like cockroaches and Future intimidates you with subliminal threats. What a Time to be Alive, indeed! –Bianca Gracie

25 / 35
26 / 35

Migos, "Peek-a-Boo" (2014)

The dynamic duo of Metro and Zaytoven came together for one of the simplest, silliest and sonically addictive tracks on the best Migos tape to date. What’s peeking at you? Quavo’s diamonds, of course, and the rolling production here. –Zach Dionne

26 / 35
27 / 35

Gucci Mane feat. Migos, “I Get The Bag” (2017)

Some of Metro knows how to bring out best in both Gucci Mane and Migos, so when they all hopped on a song together the end result was pure fire. Gucci's "I Get The Bag" is his highest-charting single to date, peaking at No. 11. We have Metro's slinky production and the rapper's confident flows to thank for that. –Bianca Gracie

27 / 35
28 / 35

Future, "Wesley Presley" (2014)

These kinda video game fever dream beats are definitely a Young Metro hallmark. –Zach Dionne

28 / 35
29 / 35

2 Chainz feat. A$AP Rocky and Rick Ross, "Crib in my Closet” (2014)

This is hands down the best song off 2 Chainz’s 2014 mixtape, Freebase—and it’s all thanks to the magical pairing of Metro Boomin and 808 Mafia. To say the track is massive is a freaking understatement, so be sure to stand far away from your speakers when blasting this one at home. You’ll thank me later. –Bianca Gracie

29 / 35
30 / 35

Big Sean, “Bounce Back” (2016)

Metro Boomin worked on Big Sean's "Bounce Back" with fellow producers Hitmaka, Smash David and Amaire Johnson, which found the rapper trying out a darker and more minimal sound. The production isn't overwhelming, so it makes lines that fans love to shout at the clubs like "Look, I woke up in beast mode / With my girl, that's beauty and the beast though" stand out even more. –Bianca Gracie

30 / 35
31 / 35

Travis Scott feat. Swae Lee and Chief Keef, “Nightcrawler” (2015)

Metro teamed up with Kanye West’s right hand Mike Dean, Allen Ritter, 808 Mafia and Scott himself for this chaotic Rodeo album highlight that is the trap equivalent of looking through night vision goggles. –Bianca Gracie

31 / 35
32 / 35

21 Savage, Offset & Travis Scott, “Ghostface Killers” (2017)

When you have 21 Savage, Offset and Travis Scott dominating on the same song, you already know the outcome is going to be intense. Add Metro Boomin's cinematic thriller-esque production to the mix, and it is a musical home run. –Bianca Gracie

32 / 35
33 / 35

Future feat. Drake, "Where Ya At" (2015)

If there's one person who knows how to shut down doubters, it's DrizzyDS2's fourth—and arguably best—single had folks shuffling down the block yelling, "WHERE YA ASS WAS AT WHEN WE RECORDED IN THE BATHROOM!!!!!!!!" –Tina Xu

33 / 35
34 / 35

Future feat. Lil Wayne,” Karate Chop (Remix)" (2014)

Metro Boomin called on fellow hip-hop production madmen Lex Luger and Southside (a.k.a. the 808 Mafia) for “Karate Chop,” so it's no surprise that it's such a synthy, warbly, insanely banging fire-starter. It's so good that you’ll almost forget about Lil Wayne’s cringeworthy lyrics about Emmett Till...almost. –Bianca Gracie

34 / 35
35 / 35

Gucci Mane feat. Drake, “Both” (2017)

Some of Metro Boomin's best work springs from when he teams up with his producer BFF Southside. The pair crafted the banging "Both" for Gucci Mane and Drake. The song was so dope that Lil Wayne was added to the remix a few months later. –Bianca Gracie

35 / 35
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Feb 21: Rih’s Party

    The one-and-only Rihanna celebrated her 30th birthday with drinks, friends and a performance from her fav Toni Braxton. In a series of photos posted on her Instagram, RiRi gives us a taste of what her glamourous night was like.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Close-Up Of Hands Toasting Shot Glasses In RestaurantPlaylist

    The Ultimate Power Hour Playlist

    Good Things

    Drake's 'God's Plan' Music Video Is Pure Joy

    Photos

    New York Fashion Week 2018: Cardi B, Lil' Kim, Kehlani, Selena Gomez & More

    List

    Love Sucks: Here Are 25 Essential Pop Breakup Anthems

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Cardi B and Offset attend Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: TheNew Music

    Hear Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix With Cardi B and Offset

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Charli XCX (R) performs with special guest Halsey on Day Four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on AugusWe Stand With Women

    The 23 Strongest Female Friendships in Music

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Singer Tinashe performs onstage during the WELCOME! - Fundraising Concert Benefiting the ACLU atNew Music

    Tinashe and Future Partner for New Single 'Faded Love'

    Turn Up Time

    Watch Drake Try to Hit the 'Shoot' Dance In BlocBoy JB's 'Look Alive' Video

    Load More