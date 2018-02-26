FUSE

25 Celebrities Demanding Gun Control: Beyoncé, Cher, Adam Lambert & More

Your favorite musicians, actors and comedians have been speaking out against gun violence. Here's what they're saying

Britney Spears

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las V
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Britney Spears, the pop queen herself, wants you to get involved. She recently shared the below tweet, linking to Americans for Responsible Solutions, and asking readers to "Tell the Senate: Vote to close loopholes in our gun laws." Disarm hate, indeed.

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! performs onstage during 2016 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randal
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Following the tragic mass shooting at Orlando LGBT club Pulse, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace spoke to Rolling Stone, saying:

"It's completely fucked up. It was the first thing I read this morning and – just terrifying.  It was so fucking alarming between that and the shooting that happened with the singer from The Voice on Friday. Even going to the Bataclan in Paris, that just seeps into reality in this really fucking alarming way. You'd ideally want to think that venues and shows and clubs, places where people are going to dance and celebrating and enjoying life would be the safe place, but it's clearly not. To think that whatever crazy fucking religious wars or whatever wars are happening out there are leaking into those areas, it's so fucking terrifying."

She continued, referencing her own Floridian childhood:

"[Guns] were such a part of the culture growing up. Same people who are telling you, 'Oh the government is trying to take away our guns,' are living in extremes where it's like, 'Don't you think this is fucking a little bit out of control that they have that fucking access to weapons?' And for what?"

EMA

In October 2015, indie darling EMA shared an anti-gun control anthem called "Active Shooter." The song begins with deep, cadence-like drums. EMA's vocals kick in heavy with distortion, a somber repetition of "every kid in America." It feels like Karen O at her heaviest in the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

EMA signature noisy guitar riffs blast through the broken bridge, leading up to a sample of President Barack Obama's 2015 speech in Oregon following the Umpqua Community College shootings. He's heard speaking, "Somehow this has become routine. The reporting is routine. My response, here, at this podium ends up being routine. The conversation and the aftermath of it, we'll become numb to this." The video for the song is a collection of scenes from Mount Pleasant, Texas Police Department's training video on mass shootings.

Snoop Dogg

MATLOCK, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during his headline show at the end of day 1 of Y Not Festival at Pi
Ollie Millington/Redferns

In an interview with HuffPost LiveSnoop Dogg expressed outraged after a bill that would expand background checks for gun owners failed to pass in Congress. He said:

“Politicians, y'all got to pay attention, man. This world that we live in, it's so easy to get your hands on a gun. You've got to put some restrictions on it. I can go outside right now and buy a gun. Easy, just like that. You all should really think about it before it hits home, before it hits one of your family members or it hits you. If I can say this and I can mean it, then goddammit, get off your ass and make it happen."

Cher

Olivia Wilde

Chris Rock

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Host Chris Rock speaks onstage during the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET
Julianne Moore

Adam Lambert

Cyndi Lauper

Jim Carrey

Stephen King

There's always time for a joke: Novelist Stephen King had some fun at the expense of visitors to his Four Season's Hotel suit
Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

In addition to being very outspoken about gun control on Twitter (see below), Stephen King recently penned an essay "Guns" on the topic, all Kindle proceeds benefitting the James Brady Organization to Prevent Handgun Violence. It begins with harsh reality:

"Here’s how it shakes out. First there’s the shooting. Few of the trigger-pullers are middle-ages, and practically none are old. Some are young men; many are just boys. The Jonesboro, Arkansas school shooters were 13 and 11. Second, the initial TV news reports, accompanied by flourishes of music and dramatic BREAKING NEWS logos at the bottom of your screen. No one really knows what the fuck is going on, but it’s exciting. You get your still photo of the location; you get your map from Google or Bing. The cable news producers are busting their asses, trying to get some local news reporter on the phone."

Kim Kardashian

Chloë Grace Moretz

Dustin Lance Black

Samantha Bee

Following the horrific attack on Orlando LGBT venue Pulse that left 49 dead, Full Frontal comedian Samantha Bee made an impassioned speech on her program. She said:

"After a massacre, the standard operating procedure is you stand on stage and deliver some well-meaning words about how we will get through this together, how love wins, how love conquers hate. That is great, that is beautiful, but you know what? Fuck it. I am too angry for that. Love does not win unless we start loving each other enough to fix our fucking problems."

Watch it above.

Beyoncé (and a million other celebs)

In addition to Queen B, there's Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, John Hamm, Will Ferrel, Sarah Silverman, Aziz Ansari, John LegendSelena Gomez, Zooey Deschanel, Kate Hudson, Peter Dinklage to name a few...

Diplo

John Legend

Ellen DeGeneres

Bette Midler

Gabrielle Union

Fifth Harmony

Gloria Estefan

Alyssa Milano

