25 Celebrities Demanding Gun Control: Beyoncé, Cher, Adam Lambert & More
Your favorite musicians, actors and comedians have been speaking out against gun violence. Here's what they're saying
Britney Spears, the pop queen herself, wants you to get involved. She recently shared the below tweet, linking to Americans for Responsible Solutions, and asking readers to "Tell the Senate: Vote to close loopholes in our gun laws." Disarm hate, indeed.
Enough is enough! Email your Senator before tmrw's vote & tell them to close background check loopholes https://t.co/MyAoTcCDUf #DisarmHate— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 20, 2016
Following the tragic mass shooting at Orlando LGBT club Pulse, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace spoke to Rolling Stone, saying:
"It's completely fucked up. It was the first thing I read this morning and – just terrifying. It was so fucking alarming between that and the shooting that happened with the singer from The Voice on Friday. Even going to the Bataclan in Paris, that just seeps into reality in this really fucking alarming way. You'd ideally want to think that venues and shows and clubs, places where people are going to dance and celebrating and enjoying life would be the safe place, but it's clearly not. To think that whatever crazy fucking religious wars or whatever wars are happening out there are leaking into those areas, it's so fucking terrifying."
She continued, referencing her own Floridian childhood:
"[Guns] were such a part of the culture growing up. Same people who are telling you, 'Oh the government is trying to take away our guns,' are living in extremes where it's like, 'Don't you think this is fucking a little bit out of control that they have that fucking access to weapons?' And for what?"
In October 2015, indie darling EMA shared an anti-gun control anthem called "Active Shooter." The song begins with deep, cadence-like drums. EMA's vocals kick in heavy with distortion, a somber repetition of "every kid in America." It feels like Karen O at her heaviest in the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
EMA signature noisy guitar riffs blast through the broken bridge, leading up to a sample of President Barack Obama's 2015 speech in Oregon following the Umpqua Community College shootings. He's heard speaking, "Somehow this has become routine. The reporting is routine. My response, here, at this podium ends up being routine. The conversation and the aftermath of it, we'll become numb to this." The video for the song is a collection of scenes from Mount Pleasant, Texas Police Department's training video on mass shootings.
In an interview with HuffPost Live, Snoop Dogg expressed outraged after a bill that would expand background checks for gun owners failed to pass in Congress. He said:
“Politicians, y'all got to pay attention, man. This world that we live in, it's so easy to get your hands on a gun. You've got to put some restrictions on it. I can go outside right now and buy a gun. Easy, just like that. You all should really think about it before it hits home, before it hits one of your family members or it hits you. If I can say this and I can mean it, then goddammit, get off your ass and make it happen."
IF NOTHING ELSE,AUTOMATIC ASSAULT RIFLES &THOSE THAT CAN BE MADE IN2 ASSAULT WEAPONS W/HUGE CLIPS..MUST B BANNED#ASSUALTWEAPONSONLYKILLMAN— Cher (@cher) June 12, 2016
Madness. Hideous and cruel madness. To the survivors, and families of those slain, I'm so sorry. #StopGunViolence— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 12, 2016
Military weapons belong in the military . pic.twitter.com/dXv3hH40dN— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) June 12, 2016
How many people have to be killed before we act as a nation to #EndGunViolence? #Orlando @Everytown @MomsDemand https://t.co/UBeBearjF2— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 12, 2016
Email or call your Representative and ask them why they have done nothing to #EndGunViolence #Orlando https://t.co/GDvX9u3nKU— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 12, 2016
June 12, 2016
I am devestated by the shooting in Orlando. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Why is it easy to get a semi automatic weapon?— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) June 12, 2016
Any1 who would run out to buy an assault rifle after the Newtown massacre has very little left in their body or soul worth protecting. ;^\— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 2, 2013
In addition to being very outspoken about gun control on Twitter (see below), Stephen King recently penned an essay "Guns" on the topic, all Kindle proceeds benefitting the James Brady Organization to Prevent Handgun Violence. It begins with harsh reality:
"Here’s how it shakes out. First there’s the shooting. Few of the trigger-pullers are middle-ages, and practically none are old. Some are young men; many are just boys. The Jonesboro, Arkansas school shooters were 13 and 11. Second, the initial TV news reports, accompanied by flourishes of music and dramatic BREAKING NEWS logos at the bottom of your screen. No one really knows what the fuck is going on, but it’s exciting. You get your still photo of the location; you get your map from Google or Bing. The cable news producers are busting their asses, trying to get some local news reporter on the phone."
Until responsible gun owners support responsible gun control laws, innocent blood will continue to flow. How many times must we see this?— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 18, 2015
Time to ban assault weapons.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2016
Under current federal law people on terror watch lists can legally buy guns – this is called the Terror Gap— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2016
We have repeatedly called on Congress to close this loophole that makes it easy for dangerous people to get guns & kill.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2016
Nothing has changed!!!! People continue to senselessly die. When will these gun laws be changed?!?!?!?!!!!?????— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2016
UCLA school shooting, When is enough enough. It's time to change our gun laws and change America— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 1, 2016
Our love and prayers are not enough. GUN. CONTROL. NOW. #LGBTPOWER #Orlando— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) June 12, 2016
Following the horrific attack on Orlando LGBT venue Pulse that left 49 dead, Full Frontal comedian Samantha Bee made an impassioned speech on her program. She said:
"After a massacre, the standard operating procedure is you stand on stage and deliver some well-meaning words about how we will get through this together, how love wins, how love conquers hate. That is great, that is beautiful, but you know what? Fuck it. I am too angry for that. Love does not win unless we start loving each other enough to fix our fucking problems."
Watch it above.
In addition to Queen B, there's Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, John Hamm, Will Ferrel, Sarah Silverman, Aziz Ansari, John Legend, Selena Gomez, Zooey Deschanel, Kate Hudson, Peter Dinklage to name a few...
It's crazy the kids in our country have to ask politicians to be kept alive .. https://t.co/gZ9qrv1tBV— dip (@diplo) February 22, 2018
so teenagers can own assault rifles but not have their own opinions? https://t.co/fKvqnsCraj— dip (@diplo) February 22, 2018
We don’t pay our teachers enough to TEACH. Now these fools want them to double as armed security. Meanwhile our kids are the active shooter drill generation.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2018
The fact this is up for discussion is totally absurd. But this is a good thread to hopefully obliterate the COMPLETELY LUDICROUS idea that arming teachers is the solution to school shootings. https://t.co/yf4jHfpCOR— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 21, 2018
No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018
Another school shooting, this in FLA. Congrats to the spineless cowards who do nothing to help us stem this horrific epidemic, ie CONGRESS— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 14, 2018
Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning... there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home?— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 14, 2018
Our hearts are shattered by the terrible news about Parkland… love you so so much Florida ❤️— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) February 14, 2018
And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence. Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework.😔🙏🏻What now?— Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) February 14, 2018
We can’t wait any longer. #GunControlNow #LoveIsLouder pic.twitter.com/TdpTnLvAos— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 14, 2018
