Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Best Collaborations

With the G.O.O.D. Music leader announcing a new album with his former signee/sometimes frenemy Cudi, it's time to revisit the other times they struck gold together

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Kid Cudi and Kanye West attend the Michael Bastian presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fa
Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Kid Cudi and Kanye West started their fruitful, tumultuous relationship back in 2008, when the Cleveland kid signed to Yeezy's G.O.O.D. Music. After debuting and dropping two more records on the label, Cudi said sayonara in 2013. The two reunited on The Life of Pablo earlier this year, with Cudi telling Billboard, "Whatever we were dealing with, it was a beautiful thing to clear the air about. I’m really happy to be back working with my friends."

On Sept. 14, that went to shit, with Cudi tweeting things like, "Everyone thinks they're soooo great. Talkin top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them. ... Ye, Drake, whoever. These n---as dont give a fuck about me. And they aint fuckin with me." He put his hater-peers on notice, saying he's "bout to crush their entire existence," and lamented how long he kept his mouth shut "out of blind loyalty."

Kanye, of course, fired back—for an arena audience in Tampa, Fla. Highlights included, "Kid Cudi, don't ever mention 'Ye name. I birthed you!" and “Kid Cudi, we're two black men in a racist world. I wore skinny jeans first. I got called names before you, bruh. Why y'all got to come at me?” Also, he feels "so hurt" and "so disrespected.”

But all that drama seems to be in the past with Kanye sharing that a joint album between him and his former signee/sometimes frenemy Kid Cudi will be dropping June 8 this year. In preparation for that, here are 12 times Kanye West and Kid Cudi made magic together.

Kanye West, “Welcome to Heartbreak” feat. Kid Cudi (2008)

In between Kanye’s Auto-Tuned tales of fame-induced woe, a largely unknown kid by the name of Cudi provides the poignant hook. Cudi was one of only four featured artists on 808s & Heartbreak.

Kid Cudi, "Erase Me" feat. Kanye West (2010)

Kid Cudi’s sound became more expansive on sophomore LP Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and nowhere is that more evident than “Erase Me,” which essentially acts like a hair-metal song with a Kanye West guest verse. Somehow, though, the dynamic duo pulled it off!

Kanye West, "Gorgeous" feat. Kid Cudi and Raekwon (2010)

“Ain’t no question if I want it / I need it.” So goes Cudi’s hook on the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy cut, but the same could be said about this song, this album, and especially Raekwon’s show-stopping guest verse at the tail end of the track.

T.I., "Welcome to the World" feat. Kanye West and Kid Cudi (2010)

Yeezy and Cudi provide assists to T.I. on the opening track to his album No Mercy, which wasn’t as commercially successful as 2008’s Paper Trail but boasted some killer guest spots (if you haven't, check out The-Dream on the title track ASAP).

Kanye West, "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" feat. Kid Cudi (2016)

Mr. Mescudi appearing right at the top of The Life of Pablo seemed like a good sign for the on again/off again pair, but half a calendar later...nope. This gospel-sweetened jewel isn't a bad way to end the run, especially as it gave us this diamond of turnt-ness:

Kanye West, "Guilt Trip" feat. Kid Cudi and Popcaan (2013)

A pretty ships-in-the-night–y collab here, but Cudi's inimitable voice gave this Yeezus chestnut an excellent bridge. Too bad he was pissed, telling Complex he found out he was featured via Twitter. 

"Why not call me and have me come in there and give it?" he vented. "Why underuse me? Why put four bars of vocals to coax my fans into thinking this is a legitimate Kid Cudi feature on this song and it isn't?"

G.O.O.D Music, "The Morning" feat. Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Raekwon, Pusha T, Common, 2 Chainz, Cyhi the Prynce and D'banj (2012)

If you vaguely remember Cruel Summer, it's for the super-singles—"Mercy," "Clique," "Don't Like." But if you really got into the G.O.O.D. compilation album, released the year before Cudi left the label, you might have fallen in love with this one. Cudi's only on the bridge, which explains some of what eventually went into that Yeezus/"Guilt Trip" frustration...

Kid Cudi, “Make Her Say” feat. Kanye West and Common (2009)

One of the lighter (and more sexually explicit) moments on Cudi’s debut album, “Make Her Say” interpolates Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” and features a post-808s West in one of his rare non–Auto-Tuned appearances during that era.

Kanye West, "Christian Dior Denim Flow" feat. Kid Cudi, John Legend, Pusha T, Lloyd Banks and Ryan Leslie (2010)

Pound for pound, perhaps West’s most complete G.O.O.D. Fridays single, with an indelible hook and stunning verses by nearly everyone who steps up to the mic. Lloyd Banks set fire to a Kanye track, and it’s not even on Spotify! “Christian Dior Denim Flow” deserves appreciation, despite not having an album to call home.

Consequence, "Whatever U Want (G.O.O.D. Music Has Arrived Remix)" feat. Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Common & Big Sean (2009)

Don't let the absurdly long title put you off—this remix has a super-thick G.O.O.D. thread woven through, with Cudi leading the charge.

Kanye West, "G.O.O.D. Friday" feat. Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Pusha T, Common and Charlie Wilson (2010)

Before Kanye’s fantasy became beautiful, dark and twisted at the end of 2010, it was a joyful block party with all of his pals. Another non-album track with heavy star power, “G.O.O.D. Friday” captures the collaborative spirit of West’s weekly release series.

Kanye West, "All of the Lights" feat. Kid Cudi, Rihanna and Fergie (2010)

Although you can clearly hear Cudi’s voice on the bridge here, Kanye’s “All of the Lights” credits a slew of pop luminaries with “additional vocals,” including John Legend, La Roux’s Elly Jackson, DrakeAlicia Keys and Elton John (!).

