Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Best Collaborations

Kid Cudi and Kanye West started their fruitful, tumultuous relationship back in 2008, when the Cleveland kid signed to Yeezy's G.O.O.D. Music. After debuting and dropping two more records on the label, Cudi said sayonara in 2013. The two reunited on The Life of Pablo earlier this year, with Cudi telling Billboard, "Whatever we were dealing with, it was a beautiful thing to clear the air about. I’m really happy to be back working with my friends."
On Sept. 14, that went to shit, with Cudi tweeting things like, "Everyone thinks they're soooo great. Talkin top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them. ... Ye, Drake, whoever. These n---as dont give a fuck about me. And they aint fuckin with me." He put his hater-peers on notice, saying he's "bout to crush their entire existence," and lamented how long he kept his mouth shut "out of blind loyalty."
Kanye, of course, fired back—for an arena audience in Tampa, Fla. Highlights included, "Kid Cudi, don't ever mention 'Ye name. I birthed you!" and “Kid Cudi, we're two black men in a racist world. I wore skinny jeans first. I got called names before you, bruh. Why y'all got to come at me?” Also, he feels "so hurt" and "so disrespected.”
But all that drama seems to be in the past with Kanye sharing that a joint album between him and his former signee/sometimes frenemy Kid Cudi will be dropping June 8 this year. In preparation for that, here are 12 times Kanye West and Kid Cudi made magic together.
