FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

X-Rated

The 17 Naughtiest Justin Timberlake Lyrics

JT's always had a raunchy side! Take a look at his dirtiest lyrics to date.

1
1 / 17

"Filthy" From 'Man of the Woods'

"I said, 'put your filthy hands all over me'
You know this ain't the clean version
And what you gonna do with all that meat?
Cooking up a mean serving, huh"

1 / 17
2
2 / 17

"You Got It On" From 'The 20/20 Experience: 2 Of 2'

"First I take you out, then you turn around baby
Then you back it up, ooh yeah, like we're at our own place
So I take you home, wear wherever you want, baby
Cause I know that we're gonna end up back where we started
And all I'm saying is you don't gotta worry what you wear tonight
Those heels lift you up where you fit me right"

2 / 17
3
3 / 17

"(Oh No) What You Got" From 'Justified'

Be sure to catch our HBD Justin Timberlake music block on Jan. 31 at 10A/9c! Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

"Baby, I can tell that you want to do more
Than just dance with me
And I don't mind you flirting
But honestly
Do you really wanna spend the whole night
Passing looks at me
Come over here and get to working"

3 / 17
4
4 / 17

"FutureSex / LoveSound" From 'FutureSex / LoveSounds'

"You can't stop, baby
You can't stop once you've turned me on
And your enemy are your thoughts, baby
So just let 'em go
'Cause all I need is a moment alone
To give you my tongue
And put you out of control
And after you let it in
We'll be skin to skinIt's just so natural"

4 / 17
5
5 / 17

"Strawberry Bubblegum" From 'The 20/20 Experience'

"Come in, sit down, let me elevate your appetite
Any flavor you want
Now my selection is the tasty kind
But you, you're delicious on your own
After I break you down my fingers, it's so sweet
That's what you told me when I touched on your lips
Towel under the door, girl, before they pick up your scent ah"

5 / 17
6
6 / 17

"Rock Your Body" From 'Justified'

"See I've been watching you
I like the way you move
So go ahead, girl, just do
That ass shaking thing you do"

6 / 17
7
7 / 17

"Cabaret" From 'The 20/20 Experience: 2 Of 2'

"Now can we discuss
How fast you just got undressed
Girl if sex is a contest then you're coming first
(And)Don't rush, go slow
I, I can't lie, I'm impressed
Than innovation encore
When lo curtains close"

7 / 17
8
8 / 17

"Sexyback" From 'FutureSex / LoveSounds'

"Dirty babe
You see these shackles
Baby I’m your slave
I’ll let you whip me if I misbehave
It’s just that no one makes me feel this way"

8 / 17
9
9 / 17

"Gimme What I Don't Know (I Want)" From 'The 20/20 Experience: 2 Of 2'

"Show me your teeth and then spread your wings
Down and dirty, you're loving me so loud
Play it breeze, but you're wild as a stray
Side show in front of the whole, crowd"

9 / 17
10
10 / 17

"Supplies" From 'Man of the Woods'

"I don't know if you 'member this, but I was out of town
Flew in on a 3 AM just to show up and hear your sounds
The multiple times, stop, hit the set
You ain't had it that way, I can guarantee you that"

10 / 17
11
11 / 17

"Lovestoned / I Think She Knows Interlude" From 'FutureSex / LoveSounds'

"She looks like a model
Except she's got a little more ass
Don't even bother
Unless you've got that thing she likes
I hope she's goin' home with me tonight"

11 / 17
12
12 / 17

"(And She Said) Take Me Now" From 'Justified'

"I feel good to you, you try to hide it
And I can tell by the way you push up close to me
Your body temperature, is arising
Something's going down as far as I can see"

12 / 17
13
13 / 17

"Murder" From 'The 20/20 Experience: 2 Of 2'

"You dancing around, hanging out the window
Talking real big with your little slim waist
And with all that below your waist
Girl, you know the next scene is murder
Maybe you need to watch out something might go down
Girl, your body is gonna end up
Under the ground, under the ground
I would be down to go to that level
And even when you dress regular a freak chick
Girl, you complement my taste
So girl don't be stingy the more that you give me the better
You know you killin' me softly but we can go as hard as you want to
Until the bed's way under the ground, under the ground
I would be down to go to that level"

13 / 17
14
14 / 17

"Right For Me" From 'Justified'

"Little baby with the sun dress on
Looking so damn right you're wrong
Make me wanna write my own little song for you
The way the thing just wiggle in the air
Turn around and then you flip your hair
I could think of a couple positions for you"

14 / 17
15
15 / 17

"True Blood" From 'The 20/20 Experience: 2 Of 2'

"Aw, give it to me now (so evil in the dress)
It circulates, you start to feel it (devil in the flesh)
Once she starts to invoke the spirits (got you on the floor)
She comes alive when you're the killing (hungry for some more)"

15 / 17
16
16 / 17

"Dress On" From 'The 20/20 Experience'

"The way I know your body
I don’t really need much
Girl I know where to touch
Stay where you are
Drop all your worries
And you can leave all the rest on
We can do it
While you still have your dress on"

16 / 17
17
17 / 17

"Chop Me Up" From 'FutureSex / LoveSounds'

"I know you see me looking, girl go on and act right
A little closer, let me see you in the spotlight
Now turn around and let me see just what ya curved like
Go grab your friends and y'all can come to the back, oh-oh"

17 / 17
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Jan 30: Adele Channels Dolly

    Adele is not shy when it comes to showing her inspirations love. In the past she gushed over Beyoncépraised Céline Dion and even dressed up as George Michael, and now Dolly Parton is getting the Adele-love treatment. The singer, donning a blonde wig and and a pink outfit that would make Dolly proud, lovingly posted a photo on Instagram sharing, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x.”

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Justin Timberlake at the 30th Annual AMAs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca. Monday, Jan. 13, 2003. Photo by Kevin Photos

    Justin Timberlake Is One Hot Motherf-cker: Photographic Proof

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 14: Justin Timberlake performs his new single "Can't Stop The Feeling" at the Ericsson Globe on May Justice For Janet

    5 Things We Want From Justin's Super Bowl Halftime Show

    News

    Rose McGowan Slams Justin Timberlake Over 'Fake' Time's Up Support

    Photo Feature

    Rihanna, Camila, Janelle & More: The Classiest GRAMMYs Red Carpet Looks

    He's Saying Something

    Justin Timberlake Finally Picks up a Guitar for New Single 'Say Something': Listen

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Gary Oldman, recipient of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - DramaIn-Depth

    GRAMMYs 2018: Why Wearing White Roses Isn't Enough

    Tea Is Served

    Dylan Farrow Calls Out Justin Timberlake For Working With Woody Allen

    GRAMMYs 2018

    Who Should Win the Album of the Year GRAMMY: An Argument for All 5 Nominees

    Load More