Check out the first teaser poster for Deadpool 2! Stan Lee! #Deadpool2



via @Collider pic.twitter.com/qqATFNbWyc — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) November 9, 2017

THE LATEST (11/9): The official Deadpool 2 posters have finally debuted, and it's a holiday-themed family affair! The first is a play on an iconic Norman Rockwell painting that depicts the antihero, Cable, Domino and their other pals sitting down to enjoy their Thanksgiving dinner. Deadpool is ready to serve the turkey while Cable ominously stands behind him. The other poster also has a nostalgic twist with its take on a classic Good Housekeeping magazine cover. It shows Deadpool holding a turkey roast with the title "Deadpool Stuffs Our Holiday Issue." But the best headline is hands down "Come for the gifts, stay for the package." How appropriate! Read on for everything you need to know about Deadpool 2.

Our favorite roommate is back! Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of him on set with Leslie Uggams, who plays Blind Al in Deadpool. “Spent another day with this beautiful lady,” Reynolds wrote on Facebook as he rocked full Wade Wilson gear. “Lost in each other’s ears.” The 74-year-old Uggams is an acclaimed singer, actress and Tony Award winner who portrays Deadpool's elderly (and so witty) roommate. We can't wait to see how the sequel plans to expand her character!

HARD INFO Release Date: June 1, 2018 Rating: TBD Last film: Deadpool, released on Feb. 12, 2016, one of Fuse's best movies of the year Deadpool's first appearance: The New Mutants #98, February 1991

PLOT On March 4, Ryan Reynolds released a "No Good Deed" short online after it was being shown prior to Logan theater screenings. The entertaining Deadpool 2 hype clip runs for almost four minutes and finds the return of our favorite snarky antihero. Wade Wilson/Deadpool wants to help a man being mugged in an alleyway across from a movie theater. But first he tries to get his Superman on and attempts to change into his costume inside a phone booth. Of course, Deadpool's efforts are way too late and the old man ends up getting shot dead. The short also features a cool cameo from iconic Marvel comic book writer/former president Stan Lee. There's also a nod to Cable's debut, with a note on the phone booth reading "Nathan Summers coming soon."

But we still don't know the official storyline for Deadpool 2, as screenwriter Rhett Reese shut down our dreams when he confirmed the "No Good Deed" clip was a short, not a teaser. But with the inclusion of X-Force members Cable and Domino in the sequel, its plot could be built up as the first insight to the upcoming X-Men installment. Producer Simon Kinberg (of both X-Men and Deadpool) stated last spring that he's also open to a Deadpool/Spider-Man crossover, because why not? "I would love to see it. Both [Tim Miller and I] are close with [Marvel’s] Kevin [Feige], we respect and love Kevin," he told SuperHeroHype. "If it were even remotely possible, we will find a way ’cause we’d would love to see it.”

One last thing! The new Deadpool piece is NOT a teaser or trailer. It is a short. None of its footage will appear in Deadpool 2. — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) March 4, 2017

Are the X-Men planning to appear in Deadpool 2? Well based on the new photo Ryan Reynolds shared on set on June 17, it could happen! "Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home," he tweeted alongside a picture of him dressed as Deadpool in front of the house. The mansion was featured in the first film when Merc with a Mouth visited fellow mutants Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017

THE CAST Ryan Reynolds returns as the sarcastic titular antihero. Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Karan Soni (taxi driver Dopinder) will also return. As of now they are the only actors from the original cast set for the sequel. Writer Rhett Reese confirmed the news in a Collider interview in January. Zazie Beetz will play mutant superhero Domino. Kerry Washington and Janelle Monáe were also rumored to be testing for the role. Ryan Reynolds announced the news on Twitter with an image of, well, dominos spelling out the actress' name. Now all the rumors and confusion can be laid to rest. Josh Brolin is officially set to play Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming sequel, Variety announced in April. Michael Shannon was previously the frontrunner for the role the leader of the X-Force. But Marvel and 20th Century Fox went with Brolin, who is no stranger to the MCU. He's played villain Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers franchise. Comicbook.com previously pointed out that Brad Pitt may be in talks to star as Cable. The rumor came from The Tracking Board editor-in-chief Jeff Sneider who tweeted, "Will be interesting to see if Brad Pitt plays Cable."

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

TJ Miller (a.k.a Deadpool's sidekick Weasel) said last June "I believe I’ll be in the sequel, but it’s not for sure." Morena Baccarin also teased in June that she might also return as Wade's girlfriend Vanessa Carlysle.

BEHIND THE CAMERA David Leitch (2014's John Wick) is officially directing Deadpool 2—but the news didn't come without a bit of controversy beforehand! The original film was helmed by Tim Miller, who was initially thought to return to the sequel. Miller left the project last October after reportedly having creative differences with Reynolds. 20th Century Fox (the film's distributor) claimed the split was amicable. A few days later there were talks that Leitch would take over for Miller, which was then confirmed in November. The messiness behind the sequel even included Quentin Tarantino fans creating a Change.org petition for the director to take on Deadpool 2. What? Miller later spoke out on his exit with fans, explaining that it was the best experience of his life: “I just want to say one thing to the geek audience out there, because it’s important to me what the geeks and nerds of the world think because they are my brothers and sisters. I didn’t want to make some stylized movie that was 3 times the budget. If you read the internet—who cares, really? But for those of you who do, I wanted to make the same kind of movie that we made before because I think that’s the right movie to make for the character. So don’t believe what you read on the internet." Deadpool 2 will reportedly begin shooting in Vancouver on May 1 with a working title Love Machine, according to ComicBook.com.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first film's screenplay, will be returning for the sequel. Simon Kinberg is coming back as a producer as well.

TRAILERS None yet, but we'll add as they're released.