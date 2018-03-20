FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Playlist

The Ultimate Linkin Park Playlist: 30 Essential Songs

Linkin Park is one of the most definitive rock bands in music history. Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we highlight their classic and biggest tracks

James Minchin

FM's one-hour music block #WeMissYou Chester airs on Monday 7/24 at 9AM. Following the recent death of Chester Bennington, FM will honor the life of the Linkin Park frontman with an hour-long block of the band's most popular and influential hits.

Ever since the release of their debut album Hybrid Theory in 2000, Linkin Park have established themselves as one of the most influential and successful rock bands in music history. Throughout their esteemed career, Chester Bennington, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn have earned two GRAMMYs and sold over 70 million albums worldwide.

In honor of Chester Bennington's untimely and tragic death, along with the greatness of the band's music, we are taking a trip down memory lane with this playlist of Linkin Park's essential hits. Feel free to share your favorite songs and memories of the late singer or the band below in the comments, or Tweet us over at @FuseTV.

1 / 30

"Papercut" (2000)

"Papercut" is one of the band's sickest songs in their extensive discography, thanks to its brilliant fusion of hip-hop and nu metal. It's no wonder this was one of Bennington's favorite LP songs.

1 / 30
2 / 30

"In the End" (2000)

Lifted from their debut album Hybrid Theory, "In the End" serves as one of the band's signature songs. It deservingly had immense chart success as well, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, which marks their first single to enter the Top 40.

2 / 30
3 / 30

"Points of Authority" (2000)

"Points of Authority" is an intense, raging track that shows more of LP's nu metal side. And you can't deny Chester's spine-tingling vocals!

3 / 30
4 / 30

"One Step Closer" (2000)

This one will always hold a special place in the hearts of diehard Linkin Park fans, as it was the band's debut single. Who else remembers getting chills as soon as they heard those opening guitar riffs? "One Step Closer" later got a resurgence in 2008 when it was featured in video games Rock Band 2 and Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades.

4 / 30
5 / 30

"A Place for My Head" (2000)

One of the highlights from Hybrid Theory, "A Place For My Head" is loved for its haunting production that rumbles in your soul hours after the song is over.

5 / 30
6 / 30

"Crawling" (2000)

The guys have "Crawling" to thank for their first GRAMMY win! The second single from Hybrid Theory earned Best Hard Rock Performance in 2002.

6 / 30
7 / 30

"Faint" (2003)

Man, those opening strings on "Faint" will NEVER get old. I remember trying (and failing) to keep up with Chester's screaming vocals on the memorable chorus, and I'm sure many other fans had fun doing so as well.

7 / 30
8 / 30

"Lying From You" (2003)

The twisted viola sample in the opening for "Lying From You" is one of the coolest music moments in rock, and showed just how genius LP is with experimenting with their sound.

8 / 30
9 / 30

"Numb" (2003)

"Numb," the third single from LP's sophomore album Meteora and its final track, is also regarded as one of the band's signature songs. It has helped myself and hundreds of others cope with the demons in their lives—whether it be depression, abuse or anxiety. "Numb" was unsurprisingly a commercial success as well, spending 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Modern Rock Tracks and peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100.

9 / 30
10 / 30

"Somewhere I Belong" (2003)

"Somewhere I Belong" marked the first single from Meteora, and is a sweeping mid-tempo ballad that targets the feeling stuck in life in such an honest way.

10 / 30
11 / 30

"From the Inside" (2003)

This track is one of the band's more intense songs, which was elevated by the music video that takes place in the middle of a riot.

11 / 30
12 / 30

"Breaking the Habit" (2003)

"Breaking the Habit" received an awesome animated video courtesy of Studio Gonzo, which tells a dark story of death and resurrection. Back in 2003, you couldn't flip through MTV or Fuse without seeing it pop up on the screen.

12 / 30
13 / 30

"Numb/Encore" (2004)

Who would've thought that LP and Jay-Z would make one of the most daring pairings in music history? The two acts came together for 2004's Collision Course EP, which included the classic "Numb/Encore" mashup. The collaboration later won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2006 GRAMMYs. It remains a major highlight in both their careers.

13 / 30
14 / 30

"Big Pimpin'/Papercut" (2004)

A mashup of "Big Pimpin'" and "Papercut" sounds strange on paper, but when Linkin Park and Jay-Z recorded this new version they happened to make magic!

14 / 30
15 / 30

"Dirt Off Your Shoulder/Lying From You" (2004)

This is another highlight from the Collision Course, as both tracks are fan favorites from Jay-Z and LP.

15 / 30
16 / 30

"Bleed It Out" (2007)

"Bleed It Out" marks the second single from 2007's Minutes to Midnight, and features one of the band's catchiest choruses. "I bleed it out / Digging deeper just to throw it away" was the ultimate way for both the band and fans to channel their frustration with the world.

16 / 30
17 / 30

"Given Up" (2007)

While "Given Up" wasn't a chart success stateside like their other tracks, it's still an undeniably solid Linkin Park song. It captures all the elements we love from the band: emotive lyrics, heart-pounding drums and Chester's vocals where at one point he screams for 18 seconds!

17 / 30
18 / 30

"No More Sorrow" (2007)

This heavy-hitting track is filled with lyrics that tell a bold story: "Are you lost in your lies? / Do you tell yourself: 'I don't realize' / Your crusade's a disguise / Replace freedom with fear / You trade money for lives."

18 / 30
19 / 30

"What I've Done" (2007)

"What I've Done" marks the first single from the band's third album Minutes to Midnight and became their most successful one to date, as it is certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA. Oh, you might recognize it from a certain movie about transforming robots.

19 / 30
20 / 30

"Iridescent" (2010)

Lifted as the third single from Linkin Park's fourth album A Thousand Suns, "Iridescent" is a tender, more ballad-y song for the band. It was also another song that was featured in the Transformers franchise.

20 / 30
21 / 30

"Waiting For the End" (2010)

Like with many rock tunes during this era, the clanky "Waiting For the End" popped up on not one, but two video games: Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock and Rock Band 3. The combination of ragga, rock and pop resulted in a beautiful track.

21 / 30
22 / 30

"Lost in the Echo" (2012)

"Lost in the Echo" is found on the band's fifth album Living Things and was co-produced by Mike Shinoda and Rick Rubin. It found the guys trying their hand at more of an synth-based sound, but it maintains its edge thanks to the gritty guitar riffs.

22 / 30
23 / 30

"Castle of Glass" (2012)

Some fans weren't happy with the direction that Linkin Park was going in for the recent part of their career, but one can't dismiss how great of a song "Castle of Glass" is. From the intricate storytelling to Chester's gripping vocals, it has become one of their most compelling tracks.

23 / 30
24 / 30

"I'll Be Gone" (2012)

Fun fact: "I'll Be Gone" features strings by Arcade Fire arranger Owen Pallett! And the lyrics are simply beautiful: "When the lights go out and we open our eyes / Out there in the silence, I'll be gone / I'll be gone / Let the sun fade out and another one rise / Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone / I'll be gone."

24 / 30
25 / 30

"Guilty All the Same" (2014)

This track, lifted from their sixth album The Hunting Party, finds Linkin Park dabbling deep into heavy metal. What makes it even cooler is that the raging production is unexpectedly juxtaposed by a guest verse by none other than hip-hop legend Rakin.

25 / 30
26 / 30

"Final Masquerade" (2014)

"Final Masquerade" shows a softer, less commanding musical side to the band. And its emotive video captures the song's theme perfectly.

26 / 30
27 / 30

"Rebellion" (2014)

The Hunting Party finds Linkin Park traveling through different musical facets, and "Rebellion" is classic nu metal. It features System of a Down's Daron Malakian who, along with Chester, lead the way with their sharp vocals and spitfire guitar riffs.

27 / 30
28 / 30

"Good Goodbye" (2017)

There's just one word to describe "Good Goodbye": dope. It features Pusha T and Stormzy, who give a harder edge against Mike Shinoda's raps. The song is also a refreshing return to a more hip-hop leaning song, as the other tracks on One More Light are more pop.

28 / 30
29 / 30

"Invisible" (2017)

"Invisible" is a major highlight from One More Light, despite its polarizing mainstream sound. It is a tender, melodic track that aims to inspire. "I was not mad at you / I was not trying to tear you down / The words that I could've used / I was too scared to say out loud / If I cannot break your fall / I'll pick you up right off the ground / If you felt invisible, I won't let you feel that now," they sing over the soaring production.

29 / 30
30 / 30

"One More Light" (2017)

The title track from their seventh album now holds even more weight after the tragic passing of Chester Bennington. Back in May, Linkin Park performed "One More Light" on Kimmel in honor of Chester's late friend and grunge icon Chris Cornell, who died on May 18. The song is initially about a friend of the band's who passed away from cancer, and now its meaning is ten times more heartbreaking.

30 / 30
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Mar 20: Gold Everything

    Can this moment be any cuter? This past weekend Beyoncé and Blue Ivy attended the Wearable Art Gala at WACO Theater Center in matching custom made gold dresses. The Gala honored Bey with the WACO Humanitarian Awards and upon receiving it, the artist thanked her mother in a beautiful speech.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Full Episode

    Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special

    Break It Down

    Weekly News Rap: Bey & Jay, March Madness, Student Walkouts

    News

    Sister Nancy Talks Jay-Z & Kanye West Sampling Her Iconic Song

    Hitting The Road

    Beyoncé & Jay-Z Officially Announce 'On The Run 2' Tour: See the Dates

    Break It Down

    Weekly News Rap: Pharma Bro, Oscars & Nunberg Meltdown

    NARITA, JAPAN - JANUARY 31: Camila Cabello is seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on January 31, 2018 in NaritList

    35 New Lyrics for When You're Feeling Your Self-ie

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: (Exclusive Coverage) Beyonce attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October New Music

    Hear DJ Khaled's Uninspired 'Top Off' With Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Future

    Close-Up Of Hands Toasting Shot Glasses In RestaurantPlaylist

    The Ultimate Power Hour Playlist

    Load More