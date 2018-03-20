Playlist
The Ultimate Linkin Park Playlist: 30 Essential Songs
Linkin Park is one of the most definitive rock bands in music history. Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we highlight their classic and biggest tracks
FM's one-hour music block #WeMissYou Chester airs on Monday 7/24 at 9AM. Following the recent death of Chester Bennington, FM will honor the life of the Linkin Park frontman with an hour-long block of the band's most popular and influential hits.
Ever since the release of their debut album Hybrid Theory in 2000, Linkin Park have established themselves as one of the most influential and successful rock bands in music history. Throughout their esteemed career, Chester Bennington, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn have earned two GRAMMYs and sold over 70 million albums worldwide.
In honor of Chester Bennington's untimely and tragic death, along with the greatness of the band's music, we are taking a trip down memory lane with this playlist of Linkin Park's essential hits. Feel free to share your favorite songs and memories of the late singer or the band below in the comments, or Tweet us over at @FuseTV.
"Papercut" is one of the band's sickest songs in their extensive discography, thanks to its brilliant fusion of hip-hop and nu metal. It's no wonder this was one of Bennington's favorite LP songs.
This one will always hold a special place in the hearts of diehard Linkin Park fans, as it was the band's debut single. Who else remembers getting chills as soon as they heard those opening guitar riffs? "One Step Closer" later got a resurgence in 2008 when it was featured in video games Rock Band 2 and Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades.
"Numb," the third single from LP's sophomore album Meteora and its final track, is also regarded as one of the band's signature songs. It has helped myself and hundreds of others cope with the demons in their lives—whether it be depression, abuse or anxiety. "Numb" was unsurprisingly a commercial success as well, spending 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Modern Rock Tracks and peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100.
Who would've thought that LP and Jay-Z would make one of the most daring pairings in music history? The two acts came together for 2004's Collision Course EP, which included the classic "Numb/Encore" mashup. The collaboration later won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2006 GRAMMYs. It remains a major highlight in both their careers.
While "Given Up" wasn't a chart success stateside like their other tracks, it's still an undeniably solid Linkin Park song. It captures all the elements we love from the band: emotive lyrics, heart-pounding drums and Chester's vocals where at one point he screams for 18 seconds!
Some fans weren't happy with the direction that Linkin Park was going in for the recent part of their career, but one can't dismiss how great of a song "Castle of Glass" is. From the intricate storytelling to Chester's gripping vocals, it has become one of their most compelling tracks.
Fun fact: "I'll Be Gone" features strings by Arcade Fire arranger Owen Pallett! And the lyrics are simply beautiful: "When the lights go out and we open our eyes / Out there in the silence, I'll be gone / I'll be gone / Let the sun fade out and another one rise / Climbing through tomorrow, I'll be gone / I'll be gone."
There's just one word to describe "Good Goodbye": dope. It features Pusha T and Stormzy, who give a harder edge against Mike Shinoda's raps. The song is also a refreshing return to a more hip-hop leaning song, as the other tracks on One More Light are more pop.
"Invisible" is a major highlight from One More Light, despite its polarizing mainstream sound. It is a tender, melodic track that aims to inspire. "I was not mad at you / I was not trying to tear you down / The words that I could've used / I was too scared to say out loud / If I cannot break your fall / I'll pick you up right off the ground / If you felt invisible, I won't let you feel that now," they sing over the soaring production.
The title track from their seventh album now holds even more weight after the tragic passing of Chester Bennington. Back in May, Linkin Park performed "One More Light" on Kimmel in honor of Chester's late friend and grunge icon Chris Cornell, who died on May 18. The song is initially about a friend of the band's who passed away from cancer, and now its meaning is ten times more heartbreaking.
