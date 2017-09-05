'American Horror Story' Seasons Ranked (So Far) From Worst to Best

Photo of the day

September 8: Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty at Sephora

Rihanna celebrated the global launch of her anticipated Fenty Beauty makeup line on Sept. 8. She had a midnight opening at Sephora in NYC’s Time Square, where she helped run the cash register. The entertainer continues her stride for inclusivity with products like 40 shades of foundation and a universal lip gloss that any girl can rock.