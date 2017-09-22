Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack obviously has great taste in music, but the rocker also does very well when it comes to horror! He stopped by Ranker to dissect all of his favorite horror movies.

Biersack ranked five films, which ranged from indie flicks and classics. Watch above to see where A Nightmare on Elm Street, Evil Dead 2, So Below, The Exorcist and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre land on his list! As he chatted all things horror, he also promoted his role in the upcoming movie American Satan. "I'm from Ohio and my life is similar to a very specific point," Biersack says about playing the role of Jonny. "This kid moves to LA and wants to be rock god and that was my thing but I didn't go in to any weird supernatural dealings or make pacts with dieties."