Former couple Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger had a reunion over the weekend at—where else?—a Nickelback show. The band usually picks a lucky fan from the audience to perform their 2006 single "Rockstar," and Lavigne just happened to be that person! The singer hasn't performed on stage in three years, so her appearance at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on Sept. 8 was even more exciting. "You never know who will join us for 'Rockstar' karaoke. And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next!, Nickelback tweeted. Lavigne also commented, posting a clip from the concert saying "Good to be back on stage! Feeling excited, happy and grateful."

Kroeger and Lavigne got married in July 2013 before announcing their separation in September 2015, but the pair have clearly remained good friends. They continued to work on music together and Lavigne even came to his defense when a Public Policy Polling survey revealed that people hate Donald Trump more than Nickelback.

