J Balvin (who is featured in our 19 Musicians You Need to Know list as part of Fuse's Future Hispanic History Month) and Willy William's "Mi Gente" is already a global smash, but it just got a little more spice thanks to the addition of Beyoncé. The pop star jumped on the remix to showcase her Spanish skills as well as extend her philanthropic efforts in a musical way.

"I been giving birth on these haters 'cause I'm fertile / See these double Cs on this bag, murda / Want my double Ds in his bed, Serta / If you really love me make an album about me, word up," Beyoncé spits on her verse while also shouting out Mexico, Texas and Puerto Rico. All of her proceeds from the "Mi Gente" remix will go towards hurricane and earthquake relief charities, including CEMA, UNICEF and Somo Una Voz for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other Caribbean Islands that have been affected by the recent natural disasters.