Beyonce: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS; Zex: Courtesy Magic Bullet Records

Canadian punk band ZEX just got their entire lives made, as half of their new album Uphill Battle is featured on...Beyoncé's Lemonade vinyl? Yes, someone out there is kicking themselves right now for accidentally pressing the punk album onto the A side of the pop star's hit record.

ZEX confirmed the news on their Facebook page with a post of the Lemonade vinyl playing—yet it's not what Beyhive fans would expect to hear!

But Beyonce’s label Columbia Records quickly released a statement about the funny yet unfortunate misprint, citing "human error": "Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé 'Lemonade' vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A. Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."