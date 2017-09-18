Canadian punk band ZEX just got their entire lives made, as half of their new album Uphill Battle is featured on...Beyoncé's Lemonade vinyl? Yes, someone out there is kicking themselves right now for accidentally pressing the punk album onto the A side of the pop star's hit record.
ZEX confirmed the news on their Facebook page with a post of the Lemonade vinyl playing—yet it's not what Beyhive fans would expect to hear!
But Beyonce’s label Columbia Records quickly released a statement about the funny yet unfortunate misprint, citing "human error":
"Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé 'Lemonade' vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A. Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."
So @Beyonce #lemonade arrived yesterday with 5 punk band #zex tracks on side A. #beyonce #vinyl pic.twitter.com/axR7qpt45N— Dale Lush™ (@dalelush) September 17, 2017
Of course this isn't the first time a misprint has happened. Pitchfork points out that back in August Gordi’s debut LP Reservoir was accidentally pressed with the second half of Queens Of The Stone Age’s Villains. In 2015, Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die vinyl got mispressed with songs from Baltimore band Wildhoney. Next, watch Little Mix tell Fuse about how much Beyoncé inspires them:
