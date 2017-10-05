FUSE

Cast Photos

Meet the Cast: 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Season 6

The Queen Diva and her crew are back! Plus, get familiar with some new faces on Team Freedia. See the season six cast photos now! New episodes of 'Big Freedia' Tuesdays at 10PM

Big Freedia

Mike Ruiz for Fuse Media/World of Wonder

Tootie

Fuse Media

Devon

Fuse Media

Tamika

Fuse Media

Steph

Fuse Media

Wilberto

Fuse Media

Reid

Fuse Media

Juan

Fuse Media

Crystal

Fuse Media

Lindsey

Fuse Media

Shantoni

Fuse Media

Ronnie

Fuse Media

Tara

Fuse Media

Marláne

Fuse Media

Natalie

Fuse Media

