In case you've been living under a rock, Big Freedia is back with an all-new season of her hit Fuse docu-series Big Freedia Bounces Back, Tuesdays at 10PM. One famous fan who's been watching Big Freedia from the start is fellow actress and reality star Tami Roman, of Basketball Wives and The Real World fame!

Last week Tami took to social media with the latest edition of her hilarious Bonnet Chronicles series, and to our surprise (and joy), the TV star went off about the new season of Big Freedia. Tami's incredible recap of the new season might be the best way to get up to speed. Watch Tami go IN below. Warning: There's some NSFW language, so listen with headphones.