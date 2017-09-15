Avant-garde artist Björk just fluttered back into our ears with the release of "The Gate," the lead single from her much-anticipated ninth studio album. The upcoming album is the follow-up to the Icelandic singer's 2015 grief-ridden Vulnicura and 2011 multimedia project Biophilia.

Moving past her breakup to Matthew Barney, which inspired Vulnicura two years ago, Björk begins a more optimistic era with "The Gate." In it, she sings about her "healed chest wound" that has regenerated into a symbolic gate that is ready to receive love and give love. "If you care for me .. then I'll care for you," she mesmerizingly repeats in the ethereally powerful choruses.

The music video will come out this weekend after it premieres exclusively at London Fashion Week.

Take a listen above while flipping through these classic Björk photos below: