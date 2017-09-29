The boys are back! Black Veil Brides have announced their new album Vale—the band's first in four years—will arrive on Jan. 12, 2018. To hold fans over before the release, they shared two songs from the record: "My Vow" and "Outsider."

"My Vow" is a rowdy party starter with frontman Andy Biersack commanding the song with his snarling vocals, while "The Outsider" is a bit more intense as it opens with stinging guitar riffs reminiscent of Avenged Sevenfold 's style. Black Veil Brides' Vale album is their fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2014's self-titled LP, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. The band will support the new record with a tour alongside Asking Alexandria. The trek kicks off on Jan. 10 and ends on March 2.

Biersack shared this statement about the band's upcoming album:

“We cannot wait for the BVB army to hear VALE in its entirety! In my opinion, this record is the most complete and exciting album we have done to date. The opportunity to work with John Feldmann once again over the course of the past 2 years creating VALE was an incredible experience and I am thrilled with the collection of songs we have put together as a band. The Latin translation of VALE is 'be well, be strong!' and central to the message of this record. We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength. The central narrative once again finds 'The Wild Ones' characters facing the challenge of moving on from the pain and anguish of their past and looking to a new chapter in their lives. This concept is one that is near to my heart and I believe will resonate with those that find themselves cast on the fringe of society. From our inception Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record."

Black Veil Brides 2018 Tour Dates

Jan. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Jan. 11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Jan. 12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Jan. 13 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

Jan. 15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Jan. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Indoorn

Jan. 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

Jan. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage

Jan. 20 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Feb. 02 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Feb. 03 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Feb. 04 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

Feb. 05 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Feb. 07 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Feb. 08 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Feb. 09 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

Feb. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Feb. 13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Feb. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Feb. 16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

Feb. 17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Feb. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

Feb. 20 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Feb. 22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Feb. 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Feb. 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Feb. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Feb. 27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

Mar. 01 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Mar. 02 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues