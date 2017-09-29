The boys are back! Black Veil Brides have announced their new album Vale—the band's first in four years—will arrive on Jan. 12, 2018. To hold fans over before the release, they shared two songs from the record: "My Vow" and "Outsider."
"My Vow" is a rowdy party starter with frontman Andy Biersack commanding the song with his snarling vocals, while "The Outsider" is a bit more intense as it opens with stinging guitar riffs reminiscent of Avenged Sevenfold's style. Black Veil Brides' Vale album is their fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2014's self-titled LP, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. The band will support the new record with a tour alongside Asking Alexandria. The trek kicks off on Jan. 10 and ends on March 2.
Biersack shared this statement about the band's upcoming album:
“We cannot wait for the BVB army to hear VALE in its entirety! In my opinion, this record is the most complete and exciting album we have done to date. The opportunity to work with John Feldmann once again over the course of the past 2 years creating VALE was an incredible experience and I am thrilled with the collection of songs we have put together as a band. The Latin translation of VALE is 'be well, be strong!' and central to the message of this record. We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength. The central narrative once again finds 'The Wild Ones' characters facing the challenge of moving on from the pain and anguish of their past and looking to a new chapter in their lives. This concept is one that is near to my heart and I believe will resonate with those that find themselves cast on the fringe of society. From our inception Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record."
Black Veil Brides 2018 Tour Dates
Jan. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Jan. 11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Jan. 12 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Jan. 13 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
Jan. 15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Jan. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE – Indoorn
Jan. 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
Jan. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club Stage
Jan. 20 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Feb. 02 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
Feb. 03 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Feb. 04 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
Feb. 05 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
Feb. 07 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Feb. 08 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Feb. 09 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
Feb. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Feb. 13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Feb. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Feb. 16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
Feb. 17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Feb. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Feb. 20 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Feb. 22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Feb. 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Feb. 24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Feb. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Feb. 27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House
Mar. 01 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
Mar. 02 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
