ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 19: Cardi B Performs at Streetz Fest 2K17 at Lakewood Amphitheatre on August 19, 2017 in Atlanta, Georg
Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images

Congratulations to Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow" single has officially scored the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 100! The Bronx rapper knocked Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the top spot, while Post Malone made his No. 2 debut with "Rockstar."

The moment is a historical one for both Cardi B and hip-hop in general, as she is now the first female rapper to dominate the No. 1 position without any features since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. The support for Cardi B has been astounding with fans and fellow artists alike ever since "Bodak Yellow" was released as her debut single for Atlantic Records back in June. It came after her third mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 and will most likely appear on her debut studio album.

Naturally, social media went wild with celebratory reactions and excited congratulations for the rising star. Her friends and family even surprised her once the news was announced. Scroll down for some of the best reactions below!

