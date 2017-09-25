Congratulations to Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow" single has officially scored the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 100! The Bronx rapper knocked Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" from the top spot, while Post Malone made his No. 2 debut with "Rockstar."
The moment is a historical one for both Cardi B and hip-hop in general, as she is now the first female rapper to dominate the No. 1 position without any features since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. The support for Cardi B has been astounding with fans and fellow artists alike ever since "Bodak Yellow" was released as her debut single for Atlantic Records back in June. It came after her third mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 and will most likely appear on her debut studio album.
Naturally, social media went wild with celebratory reactions and excited congratulations for the rising star. Her friends and family even surprised her once the news was announced. Scroll down for some of the best reactions below!
Cardi B at Atlantic Records for the Celebration of Bodak Yellow reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pic.twitter.com/Ro9htmoKUY— Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) September 25, 2017
🏆 CARDI B IS NUMBA ONEEEEEEEEE! 🏆https://t.co/fna6bsoI0t pic.twitter.com/QDTLqicxOL— adelle. (@adelleplaton) September 25, 2017
Cardi is living proof that you can come from the bottom and REALLY end up on top! 🙏🏿— Kay (@KaylarWill) September 25, 2017
Cardi B became the first Latina rapper to get a #1 on the hot 100 during Latinx heritage month. pic.twitter.com/BI5DLzGOv5— Romeo Santos (@NotByeAshy_) September 25, 2017
Cardi B going #1 feels like a win for all of us. We did that. I’m singing Bodak Yellow to every Black person I see. pic.twitter.com/sW6LlUJG9J— . (@The__Prototype) September 25, 2017
Offset celebrating Cardi B "Bodak Yellow" going to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pic.twitter.com/TFcyUQejQn— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 25, 2017
Cardi B taking Taylor Swift spot at #1 like pic.twitter.com/ztmiBzuaXi— 🤷🏾♂️ (@CalledMe_Buskey) September 25, 2017
Cardi B. really went from the strip club to making hip-hop history. If you can’t respect that, you lost in the sauce.— yan snead (@YANBLAZE) September 25, 2017
Congratulations to Cardi B, Can't Nobody Stop Your Shine!— king of the youth (@lilyachty) September 25, 2017
