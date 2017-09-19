This summer's breakout hip-hopper Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" is nestled at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, just unleashed a remix of the catchy hit featuring "No Flockin'" rapper Kodak Black.

Airplay and streams from the remix, which will also build buzz and subsequent listens for the original version, could help "Bodak Yellow" dethrone Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," which is the only song standing in the way of Cardi B earning her first chart-topping single.