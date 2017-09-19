This summer's breakout hip-hopper Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" is nestled at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, just unleashed a remix of the catchy hit featuring "No Flockin'" rapper Kodak Black.
Airplay and streams from the remix, which will also build buzz and subsequent listens for the original version, could help "Bodak Yellow" dethrone Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," which is the only song standing in the way of Cardi B earning her first chart-topping single.
Kodak Black's fiery verse puts to rest rumors of any beef between the rappers. Some listeners think Cardi B's song borrows the beat from his "No Flockin'" hit. Kodak Black responded in his verse in the remix:
Cardi B brought the beat, told me re-rock the heat
Try me, I'll do the race like I'm Tay-K
It ain't No Flockin' over here, lil buddy
All lil zombies over here, lil buddy
All of us robbin' because they love your money
Got our own money but we love your money
Momentum for "Bodak Yellow" appears to be accelerating, as evidenced not only by the remix but also by the legendary Janet Jackson incorporating the hit into a dance break recently on tour:
The type of shit you can only dream of.Have to thank the Queen Janet Jackson for showing BODAKYELLOW LOVE !! pic.twitter.com/MTfer2dEjL— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 17, 2017
Speaking of Janet, watch Evanescence's Amy Lee reveal a Ms. Jackson classic is a guilty pleasure:
User Comments