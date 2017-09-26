"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like three days and then get really sick of but not tell her" is just one of the few snarky-shady comments heard at the beginning of the latest "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" video. Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s ongoing series brings together a slew of superstars to comment (or not) on reviews from Twitter's biggest trolls.

Look out for Jennifer Aniston (who is "what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break"), Chris Rock ("that bitch tiny"), Jim Parsons ("a ventriloquist dummy that came to life be a sex offender") and many more. Be sure to watch to the end to see Alec Baldwin respond to the mean tweet from current acting president Donald Trump, commenting on the actor's portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.