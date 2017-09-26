Chance the Rapper took over The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night where he debuted a new song. The untitled tune features rising R&B singer Daniel Caesar and was written just two days ago.

"I get sad when I look at the stars / They're so pretty, you can't tell them apart / You think they close but really we far / And really they ain't even that much closer to god / It's much harder to sin naked / I walk past apple trees and didn't take it," Chano spits on the opening verse before diving into the political issues we are facing in America. He then switches to singing alongside Caesar as they muse about the beginning of a new day. The tune follows last month's "Gimmie a Call," his collaboration with little brother Taylor Bennett.