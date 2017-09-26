Chance the Rapper took over The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night where he debuted a new song. The untitled tune features rising R&B singer Daniel Caesar and was written just two days ago.
"I get sad when I look at the stars / They're so pretty, you can't tell them apart / You think they close but really we far / And really they ain't even that much closer to god / It's much harder to sin naked / I walk past apple trees and didn't take it," Chano spits on the opening verse before diving into the political issues we are facing in America. He then switches to singing alongside Caesar as they muse about the beginning of a new day. The tune follows last month's "Gimmie a Call," his collaboration with little brother Taylor Bennett.
Prior to the performance, Chance sat down with Colbert about why he decided to debut the song. "I was supposed to do 'Grown Ass Kid' tonight and I called you up and said I couldn't do that anymore for reasons I don't want to go into [on TV]. We had to come up with a song in a matter of days and I wanted to do something fresh," he said. "Not to lie, I've been in the studio a lot lately, cooking up some yammers. They're honestly great. I premiered 'Angels,' the first song off Coloring Book, here [Late Show] so why not do a new song for you tonight." He also spoke about his thoughts on the government and his hometown wanting him to become the mayor.
Next, watch an old-school Fuse chat with Chance the Rapper:
User Comments