Chester Bennington's 15-year-old son Draven Sebastian Bennington has shared a heartfelt message for National Suicide Prevention Week. The video comes at a somber time, as he recently lost his father due to suicide.
Draven posted the 30-second clip on his YouTube channel. "Hi, I'm Draven Bennington, and I'm here on National Suicide Prevention Week," he opened. "I want to make a commitment that I will to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year. I want to challenge you to do the same—to help yourself, not hurt yourself." World Suicide Prevention Day was last Sunday, Sept. 10.
Chester Bennington died by hanging on July 20 at age 41. Recently, Linkin Park released emotional footage that showed fans honoring the late singer all around the world. His widow Talinda also shared a touching photo of their family that was taken a few days before his passing. Remember Bennington's life with this in-depth chat with Linkin Park from Fuse's On the Record:
User Comments