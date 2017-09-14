Chester Bennington's 15-year-old son Draven Sebastian Bennington has shared a heartfelt message for National Suicide Prevention Week. The video comes at a somber time, as he recently lost his father due to suicide.

Draven posted the 30-second clip on his YouTube channel. "Hi, I'm Draven Bennington, and I'm here on National Suicide Prevention Week," he opened. "I want to make a commitment that I will to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year. I want to challenge you to do the same—to help yourself, not hurt yourself." World Suicide Prevention Day was last Sunday, Sept. 10.