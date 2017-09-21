Many artists have been announced to perform at Linkin Park's upcoming tribute concert to their late friend and bandmate Chester Bennington. Blink-182, former Yellowcard member Ryan Key, "Heavy" song collaborator Kiiara and Machine Gun Kelly (who recently honored Bennington at Lollapalooza) are on the roster.
System of a Down's Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan; Korn's Jonathan Davis, Bring Me The Horizon's Oliver Sykes and Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates and M. Shadows are all scheduled to perform as well. The band members confirmed the news on Twitter.
The special show dedicated to Bennington will take place on Oct. 27 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. It will be the first time the remaining members will perform together since his passing on July 20. Linkin Park plan to donate their fees from the event to Music For Relief's One More Light Fund. General tickets will go on sale beginning Sept. 22. Click here for more information.
Jonathan will be performing with @LinkinPark in honor of @ChesterBe. Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10AM PT. https://t.co/YJBbbqfWYT pic.twitter.com/srlkbOufoZ— Korn (@Korn) September 21, 2017
Honored to have M. Shadows & Syn Gates perform w/ @LinkinPark in celebration of @ChesterBe. Tix On Sale 9/22 10AM PT https://t.co/gHqPFY8n9t pic.twitter.com/ejmlLu2QmT— Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) September 21, 2017
Daron, Shavo and John will be joining @LinkinPark in honor of @ChesterBe. Tickets on sale tomorrow. https://t.co/UToTJTHdhb pic.twitter.com/Tgc83bNqvI— System of a Down (@systemofadown) September 21, 2017
Excited to perform with @LinkinPark in honor of @ChesterBe✨💖. Tix on sale tomorrow: https://t.co/rArESSjRTW pic.twitter.com/BmEN0KYKwt— Kiiara (@KIIARA) September 21, 2017
I'm honoured to announce I'll be performing w/ @LinkinPark in memory of Chester. Tickets on sale tomorrow: https://t.co/3zLAVBHRPv pic.twitter.com/RyarZj7C5a— Oliver Sykes (@olobersyko) September 21, 2017
