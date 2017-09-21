Blink 182: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic; Machine Gun Kelly: Timothy Hiatt/WireImage via Getty Images; Avenged Sevenfold: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

Many artists have been announced to perform at Linkin Park's upcoming tribute concert to their late friend and bandmate Chester BenningtonBlink-182, former Yellowcard member Ryan Key, "Heavy" song collaborator Kiiara and Machine Gun Kelly (who recently honored Bennington at Lollapalooza) are on the roster.

System of a Down's Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan; Korn's Jonathan Davis, Bring Me The Horizon's Oliver Sykes and Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates and M. Shadows are all scheduled to perform as well. The band members confirmed the news on Twitter.

The special show dedicated to Bennington will take place on Oct. 27 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. It will be the first time the remaining members will perform together since his passing on July 20. Linkin Park plan to donate their fees from the event to Music For Relief's One More Light Fund. General tickets will go on sale beginning Sept. 22. Click here for more information.

