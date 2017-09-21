Many artists have been announced to perform at Linkin Park's upcoming tribute concert to their late friend and bandmate Chester Bennington. Blink-182, former Yellowcard member Ryan Key, "Heavy" song collaborator Kiiara and Machine Gun Kelly (who recently honored Bennington at Lollapalooza) are on the roster.

System of a Down's Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan; Korn's Jonathan Davis, Bring Me The Horizon's Oliver Sykes and Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates and M. Shadows are all scheduled to perform as well. The band members confirmed the news on Twitter.