In the family video, Chester and his son try unfavorable-tasting jelly beans and laugh it off.

"I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood," Talinda Bennington, the widow of Chester Bennington, wrote on Twitter before tweeting the final home video of her late husband. The Linkin Park frontman died of suicide by hanging in his Los Angeles home on July 20.

My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood.

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k

Earlier this month, just nine days before sharing the personal home video, Talinda shared this touching photo of Chester with her and their children.

This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT

Chester was laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 29.

Around that time, Talinda penned this moving statement about her late husband:

"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love."

