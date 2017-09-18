CHVRCHES put their spin on Tegan and Sara's "Call It Off" as part of the duo's upcoming The Con X: Covers, which celebrate the 10th anniversary of their fifth album The Con.

Tegan and Sara's original version, which is the closing track on the LP, is a soothing acoustic-based mid-tempo. CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry added an interesting spin (and almost three extra minutes), as her distinctive vocals soar over hazy electronic production. Tegan explained the track to EW, who first premiered it:

“Lauren [Mayberry of CHVRCHES] was one of the first artists we approached for The Con X: Covers project. We are massive fans of CHVRCHES and the music they make. Lauren is an ally to the LGBTQ community and has been outspoken and political, so she fit the ethos of the project perfectly. CHVRCHES are in the studio making a new record, so we were touched they made the time to cover ‘Call It Off.’”