CHVRCHES put their spin on Tegan and Sara's "Call It Off" as part of the duo's upcoming The Con X: Covers, which celebrate the 10th anniversary of their fifth album The Con.
Tegan and Sara's original version, which is the closing track on the LP, is a soothing acoustic-based mid-tempo. CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry added an interesting spin (and almost three extra minutes), as her distinctive vocals soar over hazy electronic production. Tegan explained the track to EW, who first premiered it:
“Lauren [Mayberry of CHVRCHES] was one of the first artists we approached for The Con X: Covers project. We are massive fans of CHVRCHES and the music they make. Lauren is an ally to the LGBTQ community and has been outspoken and political, so she fit the ethos of the project perfectly. CHVRCHES are in the studio making a new record, so we were touched they made the time to cover ‘Call It Off.’”
The Con X: Covers will also feature Bleachers, MUNA, Paramore's Hayley Williams, Shamir and more. The album plans to drop on Oct. 20, which is the same date as Tegan and Sara's tour kickoff. Some proceeds from the album and tour will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation, "which raises money for self-identified women and girls in the LGBTQ community. With that intention set, we asked 14 artists who were either outspoken allies of the LGTBQ community or LGBTQ themselves to each cover a song from The Con, in any fashion they saw fit," they said in a statement.
"All the artists agreed to donate their time and energy to the project and their labels all agreed to waive their fees as well. We are beyond grateful for the contributions of each artist, and we hope fans of The Con will be moved by their interpretations." Next, watch Tegan and Sara tell Fuse about the covers album while playing a "stressful" game of Emoji Tower at Lollapalooza in August:
