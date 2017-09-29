While we eagerly await Avril Lavigne's comeback album, the pop-punk queen has lent her voice to a new song to keep us satiated for a bit longer.

Crafted by "Starving" production duo Grey, "Clipped Wings" is a rather fascinating dive into an electro-pop-rock mishmash featuring Lavigne trading off verses with Circa Survive frontman and "You'll Be Fine" singer Anthony Green. The Grey track—released off the band's just released Chameleon EP—is Avril's latest collaboration after an appearance on Japanese-rock outfit One Ok Rock's January album titled "Listen." Check out the new track above.