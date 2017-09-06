Dave Matthews Band has organized "A Concert for Charlottesville" which will act as an evening of peace, music and unity after a deadly white-supremacist rally that took place in the outfit's Virginia hometown last month.

In response to the recent events in their hometown, DMB will host “A Concert for Charlottesville”: https://t.co/FPRDsvUjEX #Concert4Cville pic.twitter.com/7yDONeqjxX

The concert will take place on Sept. 24 at the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium featuring performances from DMB along with Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots, Cage the Elephant and other special guests.

The official site for the show will be free and says that a "selection of tickets will be prioritized to Charlottesville residents, UVA students, faculty and staff and residents of the adjacent counties."

While the show will be free, attendees are encouraged to donate to DMB's "Concert for Charlottesville Fund" at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. The site adds that "beneficiaries of the fund will include victims of the events in Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide."

More information about the show can be found here.